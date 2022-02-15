Star Wars Boba Fett Throne Room and Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter LEGO Sets Are up for Pre-Order

Last week, Hasbro launched a playset of Boba Fett’s Throne Room in their Vintage Collection lineup for a whopping $230. Many fans balked at the price, but it appears that an alternative is on the way from LEGO. The 75326 Boba Fett’s Throne Room LEGO set is on the way with 732 pieces, 7 minifigures, and more palatable $99.99 price tag. Pre-orders are live here at the LEGO Shop, here on Amazon, and here at shopDisney now. What’s more, the 75325 The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter set has also launched with 412 pieces, 2 minifigures, and a $59.99 price tag. Pre-orders are live here at the LEGO Shop, here on Amazon, and here at shopDisney now. Note that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more at shopDisney when you use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Of course, these new Star Wars LEGO sets are inspired by the events of The Book of Boba Fett, which recently wrapped up its first season on Disney+. If you’ve been watching, you know that Jabba the Hutt’s palace on Tatooine is now under Boba Fett’s leadership, so the minifigures included in the set areBoba Fett, Fennic Shand, Bib Fortuna, Theelin Dancer, Quarren, Gamorrean Guard and Weequy Guard. You would have also seen Mando’s replacement for the Razor Crest – a fast new ride that comes with minfigures of The Mandalorian with a darksaber, Peli Motto with a wrench, plus Grogu and BD Droid figures.

The Boba Fett Throne Room LEGO set is to launch on March 1st alongside Marvel’s Thor Hammer set, The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Dark Trooper Attack Set, and a range of Star Wars helmet sets. The N-1 Starfighter set arrives around June 1st. You can keep up with the latest LEGO releases right here.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are streaming now on Disney+