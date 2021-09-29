Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett – Is Sasha Banks Teasing A Return?

Is WWE star Sasha Banks hinting that she’s making a return to the Star Wars Universe in the upcoming events series The Book of Boba Fett? That’s exactly what some Star Wars fans are thinking, after Banks (real name Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado) shared a picture of the new official Book of Boba Fett teaser poster to her Instagram Stories. Banks joined the Star Wars franchise in The Mandalorian Season 2, where she played “Kosa Reeves,” a fierce Mandalorian warrior who was part of the “Nite Owls,” Bo-Katan Kryze’s (Katee Sackhoff) squadron of Mandalorian freedom fighters.

Needless to say, a lot of Star Wars fans fully expected Banks to return as Kosa Reeves in some upcoming Star Wars project; few expected that the actress and wrestler would show up in The Book of Boba Fett. While Banks posting a photo of the official BoBF poster may just be one Star Wars cast member cheerleading for her franchise teammates, it would also make sense for Reeves to appear in the series, from a character/narrative standpoint.

The Mandalorian Season 2 finale brought Bo-Katan Kryze, Kosa Reeves, Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison), and assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) all together in support of Din Djarin (aka Mando). The rag-tag squad rescued Baby Yoda (Grogu) from the ship of Moff Gideon – with a major late-game assist from Luke Skywalker, of course. After that mission, Boba Fett and Fennec went their own way: back to Tatooine to takeover Jabba the Hutt’s palace and seemingly rule the criminal underworld. However, at the same time, The Mandalorian made it clear that factions like the Nite Owls (and specifically Kosa Reeves) have a major problem with Boba Fett still strutting around in that Mandalorian armor.

Boba and Kosa already had one brief heated confrontation when they met in a bar – but Mando and Bo-Katan were there to break things up before it got too out of hand. However, if Boba gets a big reputation for himself as a new criminal overlord – while still sporting that Mandalorian armor – it’s probably going to be a big issue for Bo-Katan Kryze and those Mandalorians who are fighting to get back their homeworld in the aftermath of the occupation by forces like The Empire or Maul.

Then again, who knows? Maybe the retconned legacy of Jango Fett, plus Boba’s recent benevolent work helping Mando, has made him more sympathetic to joining forces with his Mandalorian brethren?

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett arrives in December on Disney+.