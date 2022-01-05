Star Wars Fans React To Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2 is here and fans are sounding off on social media. Disney+ played host to the second episode and it’s clear there’s a bit more excitement surrounding this entry than the first one. Chapter 1 of Boba Fett worked to lay the foundation for the rest of the season by establishing how the bounty hunter escaped that tight spot from the original trilogy. From there, it seems the creators have the latitude to inhabit more of the present day’s story (while there are still flashbacks.) Action seems to be where most of the excitement resides for the fanbase. Boba Fett just laying waste to low-level soldiers was a lot of fun back in The Mandalorian. Some similar vibes are on the horizon for this season of television.

If that weren’t exciting enough, there’s also the specter of some other cameos and references already building in the corners of this story. Just two episodes in and there are already callbacks to other Star Wars properties. Who knows what could be coming next. Series star Temuera Morrison talked to Star Wars.com about how excited he was to step into this role. Those first moments in the armor were absolutely electric.

“There were moments when I put the armor on and I was looking at [executive producers] Dave [Filoni] and Jon [Favreau], and the expression on their faces just said it all,” he explained. “It felt good. It felt right. It felt like, ‘Yes, I should be wearing this costume.’ And it gave me this sense of, ‘I’m back.’”

