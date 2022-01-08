Book of Boba Fett Cinematographer Reveals Biggest Challenge of Working on Star Wars

The Book of Boba Fett‘s cinematographer revealed the biggest challenge of working on Star Wars. Dave Klein sat down with Kevin Smith and Marc Bernadin to talk about how he keeps that love of Star Wars burning. Because the Director of Photography believes that’s the biggest challenge for these series; not getting jaded about the series. He’s been a lifelong fan and shared a funny story about saving boxtops for a Boba Fett figure of his own. But, Klein admits that the first time he walked into a set and filmed Stormtroopers, he was transported back in time. The trick is to bottle that feeling and keep it as long as you can.

“The biggest challenge is getting jaded towards Star Wars,” Klein admitted. “It hasn’t happened yet. I’ve been here for two years… Well, I got to tell you, the first time I was ever in a Star Destroyer hallway, shooting Stormtroopers, I was 12 years old again.”

“I told this story on the set. Because I had that Boba Fett special edition, the one that is probably worth $20,000 now,” he continued. “I had that one, where I sent the General Mills boxtops in with a check for $3.35 or whatever it was. They promised it was going to have the rocket that shoots out of the back. It shows up, and that rocket is glued in. I blew it all to h*** when I was making a 16 mm stop-animation film.”

Comicbook.com had an exclusive interview with Temuera Morrison about what makes these unique characters.



“But I think it’s the fact that [Boba Fett] had to survive on his own a little bit more so and had a few more chips on his shoulders and had been through this solid experience and he’d been taken into a new tribe,” he reflected. “And obviously had been alone for a number of years. So finding this family, I guess in terms of the Tusken tribe, opened up new things. But again, in this Book of Boba Fett series, we get the chance to explore a lot of that void that we don’t know about because we didn’t see too much of Boba Fett. It’s given them a wonderful opportunity to open up fresh stories in the Star Wars saga.”

