Temuera Morrison on Boba Fett’s Emotional Star Wars Story: “You Want to Cry”

“I’m a simple man making his way through the galaxy, like my father before me,” says the bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) when he returns in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. No longer a hired gun like his father, the unaltered clone of the legendary Jango Fett is taking his place as the new Daimyo of Jabba the Hutt’s crime empire and opening a new chapter in The Book of Boba Fett. According to Morrison, who played Jango in 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, the son’s untold Star Wars Story is an emotional one of rebirth and change after Boba escapes from the Sarlacc pit during the events of Return of the Jedi.

“He’s hardened and raw, this character, but he’s changing, and he’s seen so much. I can feel a tear come on just thinking about some of the scenes we performed,” Morrison told TV Insider of his live-action Star Wars return in The Mandalorian spin-off. “It’s a changing time for Boba, he changes a lot. He’s had a tough upbringing in terms of losing his dad at a young age and having to find his way, and find out who he is, where he’s from, all by himself, really.”

Recovering from his brush with death inside a healing bacta pod, Fett dreams of his homeworld on Kamino and recalls memories as a child witnessing his father’s beheading on Geonosis. Five years before The Mandalorian, the mentally and physically scarred Boba is reborn in the sands of Tatooine and finds his tribe with a clan of Tusken Raiders, becoming close with their chief (Xavier Jimenez) and a youngling (Wesley Kimmel).

“He’s had a few chips on his shoulders, but I think there are some real [heartfelt] moments. The trick is just to let the audience cry, let the audience feel something. I think that’s the trick,” Morrison pointed out. “Have some tissues handy, popcorn, some tissues — you want to cry every now and then. Just the joy and the fact that he’s back — that could bring on a tear, let alone the drama within the drama — so have them handy.”

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

