Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Stars Tease the “Dysfunctional Family” of the Series

The first season of The Mandalorian featured a tease of the partnership between Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, while Season 2 of the series saw them embracing a new dynamic, linked by common goals. The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian teased the pair continuing their own adventures, which will unfold in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, with star Ming-Na Wen recently detailing how the pair work as a “dysfunctional family” in the upcoming spin-off series. Given that they’re both known as deadly bounty hunters, it’s easy to see why calling them a “family” comes with some unexpected complications in their relationship. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on December 29th.

“The relationship between him and Fennec is a unique one amongst bounty hunters,” Wen shared with Total Film, per GamesRadar. “Because a lot of times, we’re all very solo workers. We don’t like collaboration. We don’t trust anyone. It’s a very dysfunctional family, but it’s a family that honors a code of ethics, and there’s a certain set of rules that you have to follow and that’s the only way that it would work. And being bounty hunters, that’s very important. And I think that’s why Fennec and Boba, they’re from the old school. We believe in those code of ethics and we respect each other for it.”

In addition to these comments about the series, the outlet also debuted a new photo from the series, which you can check out below.

These latest remarks echo similar comments made by Wen earlier this month when noting how the two characters can’t be defined by either end of the heroic spectrum.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see how their dynamics grow in The Book of Boba Fett. I think that’s all I can say. The rest is, you have to watch. Not that they’re the bad guys. They’re not that good either,” Wen shared with Disney twenty-three magazine, “We are the anti-hero. I like playing an anti-hero. You get away with more, I think.”

Detailing their partnership and their morals, Wen explained, “Well, there’s a partnership between the two of them [Fennec and Boba Fett], for sure. They’re bonded by the fact that they both lived through a near-death experience. And there is a sense of code that they both abide by.”

