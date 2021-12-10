Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett’s Ming-Na Wen Teases Series Is More The Godfather Than Western

The original Star Wars trilogy allowed series creator George Lucas to embrace and pay tribute to a number of beloved cinematic genres, including Westerns, though it was the debut of The Mandalorian that more fully embraced the gunslinging nature of the galaxy far, far away. With the spinoff Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett focusing on the notorious bounty hunter, it would likely come with the implication of more Western themes being explored, though star Ming-Na Wen recently detailed that the series falls more in line with a project like The Godfather. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will debut on Disney+ on December 29th.

Wen recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the series, with the outlet detailing, “If The Mandalorian is a planet-hopping, gunslinging Western, Wen describes Boba Fett as ‘more like a take on gangster movies’ — less The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, more The Godfather.”

Given that Book of Boba Fett is a spinoff from The Mandalorian, it would be easy to see why some might assume it also embraces a Western tone, with this only being the latest tease that the series will focus on Fett and Wen’s Fennec Shand attempting to obtain control of the galaxy’s criminal underworld.

Wen would also go on to detail the dynamic between her character and Temuera Morrison’s Fett.

“I feel like [Fennec and Boba] are bonded because both of them had near-death experiences,” the actor revealed. “They’re both bounty hunters, and they do adhere to a certain level of respect and honor. He saved her, and there’s a debt to be paid, and bounty hunters honor that debt.”

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

Are you looking forward to the new series?