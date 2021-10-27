Star Wars Vintage Collection Ahsoka Tano and Death Watch Mandalorian Pre-Orders Launch Today

Week 3 of Disney / Lucasfilm’s Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty program kicked off yesterday with details on new Hasbro figures from the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series on Disney+. These figures include Ahsoka Tano (Corvus) and a Death Watch Mandalorian in The Vintage Collection and The Client in the Black Series. Pre-orders for both of these figures will begin today – here’s what you need to know…

The Vintage Collection Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and the Death Watch Mandalorian Vintage Collection figures will both be available to pre-order starting at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET today, October 27th here at Entertainment Earth and, presumably, here on Amazon. In addition to the new Vintage Collection reveals, Star Wars and Hasbro have also revealed that a Black Series figure based on The Client (Werner Herzog) from The Mandalorian. This figure is expected to arrive at some point in 2022.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Star Wars The Vintage Collection and Black Series reveals for Bring Home the Bounty come just days after a big batch of Star Wars items launched at Hasbro’s Pulse Con 2021 event. Among those items was another Vintage Collection Ahsoka Tano from Clone Wars ($13.99). Additional standouts include The Black Series Cobb Vanth from The Mandalorian ($31.99), and The Vintage Collection Nevarro Cantina Playset ($52.99). Details on the entire lineup of Pulse Con 2021 Star Wars releases can be found right here. You can check out the complete collection of Pulse Con items here via our master list.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will debut on Disney Plus in 2022. The spinoff The Book of Boba Fett will begin streaming on December 29th. Bring Home the Bounty reveals will continue each week on Tuesdays through the end of December.