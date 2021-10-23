Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Day 2: Here’s Where to Pre-Order the Exclusives

Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 is a two day event that will feature tons of product reveals and exclusives for fans of Star Wars, Marvel Power Rangers, Transformers, GI Joe, Nerf, and much more. The event began yesterday, October 22nd and concludes today, October 23rd. There are a lot of new releases to keep track of, but we’ve done the hard work for you. You’ll be able to find everything you need to know right here, complete with pre-order links.

There have been various teaser reveals for PulseCon 2021 over the last few weeks, but the main thing is that you can expect to see new releases in the Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection, the Star Wars Haslab Black Series high end figure debut, new figures in the Power Rangers Lightning Collection, Marvel Legends line, G.I. Joe Classified Series, Fortnite collection, Transformers Generations line, and Ghostbusters Plasma Series. Hasbro has also teased a Nerf LMTD Halo blaster (Needler?).

On October 22nd and 23rd, Hasbro will begin their Pulse Con panels at 8am PT / 11am ET and wrap them up around 11am PT / 2pm ET. The livestream will be available to watch here at the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel. Hasbro Pulse Premium early access pre-orders will begin at 1pm PT / 4pm ET, and retailer listings will go live at 2pm PT / 5pm ET each day. The big news on this front is that Entertainment Earth will be offering free shipping on all PulseCon 2021 items regardless of price, so this link will be your secret weapon at launch.

A breakdown of the new releases will be available below with pre-order links as the information becomes available, so make sure to check back in on both days of the Pulse Con 2021 event for updates. UPDATING….

Pulse Con 2021 Day 1 Pre-Orders:

Power Rangers (Pre-order at Entertainment Earth at 5pm ET unless otherwise indicated) / Details Here

Lord Zedd Lightning Collection Helmet Replica

Lightning Collection Zeo Cog

Lignting Collection Dino Charge Pink Ranger

Lightning Collection Dino Fury Red Ranger

Lighting Collection Wild Force Lunar Wolf Ranger

Lightning Collection Deluxe In Space Blue Ranger

Lightning Collection Deluxe In Space Blue Ranger Pirantishead

Walmart will get exclusive packaging on the figures. May or may not arrive today.

Transformers (Pre-order at Entertainment Earth at 5pm ET unless otherwise indicated):

Transformers Legacy Leader Laser Optimus Prime

Transformers Generations Legacy Leader Galvatron

Transformers Generations Legacy Deluxe Skids

Transformers Generations Legacy Deluxe Dragstrip

Transformers Generations Legacy Deluxe Prime Arcee

Transformers Generations Legacy Deluxe Kickback

Transformers Generations Legacy Voyager Bulkhead

Galvatron Unicron Companion Pack – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive



Star Wars (Pre-order at Entertainment Earth at 5pm unless otherwise indicated) / Details Here:

The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian Nevarro Cantina Playset

The Vintage Collection Attack of the Clones Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Vintage Collection Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano

The Vintage Collection Phantom Menace Padawan Anakin

The Vintage Collection Phantom Menace Mace Windu

The Vintage Collection Rebel Fleet Trooper 4-Pack – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive

The Black Series The Mandalorian and Grogu (Maldo Kreis) – Target Exclusive

The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian and Grogu (Maldo Kreis) – Walmart Exclusive

The Black Series The Mandalorian Cobb Vanth

The Black Series Migs Mayfield (Morak) – Pre-orders coming later this year

The Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) – Pre-orders coming later this year

FX Elite Leia Organa Lightsaber

Galaxy’s Edge First Order Mouse Droid, R5 Astromech Droid, General Hux, and AT AT Driver Pack – Disney Parks / shopDisney Exclusive (Coming later this year)

Galaxy’s Edge K-7R1, CB-23, Pit Droid, Babu Frik, Battle Droid Pack – Disney Parks / shopDisney Exclusive (Coming later this year)



Creature Pack Mynock, Porgs, Bogling and Monkey Lizards Pack – Disney Parks / shopDisney Exclusive (Coming later this year)



Haslab Rancor / Campaign period: October 22, 2021 – December 6, 2021 priced at $349.99 / Backers needed by December 6, 2021: 9,000



Pulse Con Day 2 Pre-Orders (UPDATING):

G.I. Joe (Pre-order at Entertainment Earth at 5pm ET unless otherwise indicated) / Details Here:

G.I. JOE Classified Series Python Patrol B.A.T. Action Figure – Target Exclusive

G.I. JOE Classified Series Python Patrol Cobra Viper Action Figure – Target Exclusive

G.I. JOE Classified Series Tiger Force Stuart “Outback” Selkirk Action Figure – Target Exclusive

G.I. JOE Classified Series Croc Master & Fiona Action Figure

G.I. JOE Classified Series Spirit Iron-Knife Action Figure

G.I. JOE Classified Series Storm Shadow Action Figure

G.I. JOE Classified Series Master of Disguise Zartan Action Figure – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive

Fortnite (Pre-order at Entertainment Earth at 5pm ET)

Fortnite Victory Royale The Seven Collection: The Scientist Electronic Figure

Additional Fortnite figures are coming soon – Details here



Nerf (Pre-order at Entertainment Earth at 5pm ET)

Nerf Halo LMTD Blaster – -Details here

Marvel (Pre-order at Entertainment Earth at 5pm ET unless otherwise indicated) / Details Here