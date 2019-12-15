Star Wars C-3PO Actor Has a Warning for Baby Yoda Fans

As the excitement continues to mount for the final film in the Skywalker Saga with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just days away, there’s another obsession that is sweeping through the fandom. This is in reference to Baby Yoda, of course, the breakout character of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. But the obsession with Baby Yoda could take a dark turn this holiday season, and C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels is advising fans to take caution as the fever continues to spread.

Daniels was speaking with HuffPost when asked about the Baby Yoda sensation and provided a humorous warning in the process.

“Ah, Baby Yoda. It had to happen. It had to happen just before Christmas,” said Daniels. “Baby Yoda is the thing, maybe the toy of the month, the year, whatever. Yoda is such an adored character created by Frank Oz, and obviously now we are looking back at origins.”

He went on to praise the Star Wars franchise for continuing to conjure up new ways to make fans more enamored with the franchise.

“Do we need a smaller Wookiee? I don’t know. I love the inventiveness with Star Wars, the creative inventiveness that Star Wars has fostered over the years, whether it’s with the technicians or with fans,” Daniels added. “And of course, some of the fans now work on the movies because their abilities are so great. Baby Yoda is cute, gorgeous, but I would warn the public that Baby Yoda is not just for Christmas. It’s a responsibility.”

While Episode IX will serve as the end of the Skywalker Saga, there’s always the possibility that droids such as C-3PO could continue to show up down the line. But fans shouldn’t get their hopes up, as Daniels himself has been intimating that this is the end of the line for his character.

In his latest memoir I Am C-3PO, he admits that he asked filmmaker J.J. Abrams to give his character an impactful death in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“Before filming this, it seemed like the writers had slightly run out of steam with C-3PO. I didn’t want him to just become a wall decoration. I thought he should have a big send-off or send-off that gave you finality, and of course, at the time, J.J. said ‘no way.’”

He added, “But J.J. is notorious for changing his mind on a minute-by-minute basis. It makes working with him a vibrant experience.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on Friday, December 20th.