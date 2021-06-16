Star Wars: Captain Rex Gets His Own The Bad Batch Poster

✖

Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been releasing new episodes on Disney+ on Fridays and it will continue to do so for the remainder of the season despite the streaming service's recent switch to Wednesday releases. Last week's new episode, "Battle Scars," was especially exciting as it saw the return of the fan-favorite clone, Captain Rex. In the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano freed Rex of his inhibitor chip, making him one of the few clones to escape Order 66. Now that Captain Rex has joined The Bad Batch, the official social media accounts for Star Wars have shared his new character poster for the series.

"Reunite with Captain Rex in episode seven of Star Wars: @TheBadBatch, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #TheBadBatch," @StarWars wrote. You can check out the poster in the tweet below:

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Dee Bradley Baker, who provides all of the clones' voices, and he spoke about balancing all of The Bad Batch characters.

"Well, this very improvisational group of the Bad Batch is now asked to improvise on a level that's far more profound than they've ever been asked to," Baker said. "And so, they're actually uniquely suited to be able to move through the tectonic changes that are happening in the aftermath of Order 66. Hunter is the leader of the group, and he's always more careful and thoughtful and even keel in what he has to respond to. On top of that, you've thrown this group of specialists, this outsider group of specialists, you've also thrown a new character in, this this gal, Omega."

He continued, "They don't know exactly what her capacities or what her story is. And no one really wants to have a kid along on this. So it completely throws their dynamic up into the air and they have to deal with that as well, which actually makes it a much more interesting story, I think. It's not just a combat story or even a survival story. It's also a matter of how do we all get through this with a child? That adds stakes that really up the game of what's playing out in this really fraught moment in the Star Wars story."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch's first seven episodes are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

