‘Star Wars’ Fans Remember Carrie Fisher on the Second Anniversary of Her Death

Carrie Fisher was an icon in Hollywood, due in large part to her performance as Leia Organa in the Star Wars saga, but also thanks to her impressive skills as a writer, in addition to her larger than life personality. Two years ago today, she passed away, leaving behind a legacy that will surely last for generations.

It’s difficult to overstate the impact Fisher had on the film industry, not only in the realm of science fiction but also in pop culture as a whole. At the time of her character’s debut in 1977, female characters weren’t often seen as witty, powerful, and resourceful characters, immediately making Leia a standout character in the genre and inspiring countless fans. Thanks to Fisher leading the charge, we were given characters like Ripley in the Alien series and Sarah Connor in the Terminator films.

In honor of her passing, Fisher’s fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts and feelings about the hole she’s left in the galaxy far, far away.

