Star Wars Celebration 2022 Hasbro Pre-Orders: The Complete List
Over the Memorial Day weekend, Hasbro unveiled a massive lineup of new figures and roleplay items in The Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection lineups as part of the festivities for Star Wars Celebration 2022. It was a lot to take in, but we have a full checklist to help you make sense of it all.
A full breakdown of Hasbro's Star Wars Celebration 2022 releases can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Note that pre-orders will begin tomorrow, June 1st at 10am PST / 1pm EST. Most will be available to pre-order at retailers like Entertainment Earth. Exclusives are highlighted, and pre-order links will be updated after the launch as they become available.Buy New Hasbro Star Wars Figures at Entertainment Earth
HASBRO STAR WARS RETAILER EXCLUSIVES:
- The Black Series 6-Inch Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader (Concept Art Edition) Figures – $55.99: shopDisney Exclusive
- Star Wars: Retro Collection 3.75 Inch Multi-Colored Luke Skywalker (Snowspeeder) Prototype Edition Figure – $14.99: Target Exclusive
- The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Rebel Soldier (Echo Base Battle Gear) Figure 4-Pack ($44.99): Hasbro Pulse Exclusive
- The Black Series 6-Inch Gaming Greats Riot Scout Trooper Figure ($27.99): GameStop Exclusive
- Star Wars The Black Series Reva (The Third Sister) Force FX Elite Lightsaber ($499.99) – Haslab Crowdfunding Project
L0-LA59 (LOLA)
- Star Wars L0-LA59 (LOLA) Animatronic Edition ($89.99)
- Star Wars L0-LA59 (LOLA) Interactive Electronic Figure ($38.99)
- Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 6, 2-Pack L0-LA59 (LOLA) – ($16.99)
- Full details and images are available here
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES
- 6-Inch Aayla Secura Figure ($24.99)
- 6-Inch Darth Maul Figure ($24.99)
- 6-Inch Grand Inquisitor Figure ($24.99)
- 6-Inch Fifth Brother (Inquisitor) Figure ($24.99)
- Stormtrooper Premium Electronic Helmet ($131.99) – Full details and images are available here
- 6-Inch Magistrate Greef Karga ($24.99)
- 6-Inch Inquisitor (Fourth Sister) ($24.99)
- The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Princess Leia Organa (Boushh) Figure ($24.99)
- The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Grand Moff Tarkin Figure ($24.99)
- The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Han Solo Figure ($24.99)
- The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Chewbacca Figure ($24.99)
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION
- 3.75-Inch Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) Figure ($14.99)
- 3.75-Inch R2-SHW (Antoc Merrick's Droid) ($16.99)
- 3.75-Inch Dark Trooper Figure ($27.99)
- 3.75-Inch Gaming Greats Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor Multipack ($50.99)
MONOPOLY: DISNEY
- Star Wars Dark Side Edition ($33.99): Available to order on July 1st