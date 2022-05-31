Star Wars Celebration 2022 Hasbro Pre-Orders: The Complete List

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Hasbro unveiled a massive lineup of new figures and roleplay items in The Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection lineups as part of the festivities for Star Wars Celebration 2022. It was a lot to take in, but we have a full checklist to help you make sense of it all.

A full breakdown of Hasbro's Star Wars Celebration 2022 releases can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Note that pre-orders will begin tomorrow, June 1st at 10am PST / 1pm EST. Most will be available to pre-order at retailers like Entertainment Earth. Exclusives are highlighted, and pre-order links will be updated after the launch as they become available.

HASBRO STAR WARS RETAILER EXCLUSIVES:

The Black Series 6-Inch Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader (Concept Art Edition) Figures – $55.99: shopDisney Exclusive

Star Wars: Retro Collection 3.75 Inch Multi-Colored Luke Skywalker (Snowspeeder) Prototype Edition Figure – $14.99: Target Exclusive

The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Rebel Soldier (Echo Base Battle Gear) Figure 4-Pack ($44.99): Hasbro Pulse Exclusive

The Black Series 6-Inch Gaming Greats Riot Scout Trooper Figure ($27.99): GameStop Exclusive

Star Wars The Black Series Reva (The Third Sister) Force FX Elite Lightsaber ($499.99) – Haslab Crowdfunding Project



L0-LA59 (LOLA)

Star Wars L0-LA59 (LOLA) Animatronic Edition ($89.99)

Star Wars L0-LA59 (LOLA) Interactive Electronic Figure ($38.99)

Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 6, 2-Pack L0-LA59 (LOLA) – ($16.99)

Full details and images are available here

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES

6-Inch Aayla Secura Figure ($24.99)

6-Inch Darth Maul Figure ($24.99)

6-Inch Grand Inquisitor Figure ($24.99)

6-Inch Fifth Brother (Inquisitor) Figure ($24.99)

Stormtrooper Premium Electronic Helmet ($131.99) – Full details and images are available here

6-Inch Magistrate Greef Karga ($24.99)

6-Inch Inquisitor (Fourth Sister) ($24.99)

The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Princess Leia Organa (Boushh) Figure ($24.99)

The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Grand Moff Tarkin Figure ($24.99)

The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Han Solo Figure ($24.99)

The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Chewbacca Figure ($24.99)

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION

3.75-Inch Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) Figure ($14.99)

3.75-Inch R2-SHW (Antoc Merrick's Droid) ($16.99)

3.75-Inch Dark Trooper Figure ($27.99)

3.75-Inch Gaming Greats Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor Multipack ($50.99)

