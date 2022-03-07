Star Wars Celebration Reveals First Look at Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Merch

One big appeal to fans who attend conventions is all of the exclusive merchandise made available at the events, and in the case of this year’s Star Wars Celebration, attendees can pre-order merchandise online ahead of the event to be shipped before the actual convention will be held. This way, fans can sport merchandise at the show itself without having to wait in long lines. While there is sure to be a plethora of exclusive items at Star Wars Celebration, the store kicked things off with the reveal of merchandise celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Items will be available for pre-order on the official Star Wars Celebration webstore starting Friday, March 11th at 12 p.m. ET.

Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim was originally meant to be held in the summer of 2020, with it being one of the many in-person events that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the highlights of that year’s event was set to be the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, with the event celebrating by releasing a variety of items honoring the occasion. While the actual in-person programming wasn’t released, fans likely could have experienced retrospectives on the seminal sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the delay of the event meaning Star Wars Celebration is no longer being held in an Empire Strikes Back anniversary year, it does mark the anniversary of other significant moments in Star Wars history.

Arguably the most important anniversary being celebrated in 2022 is the overall launch of the franchise, as this year marks the 45th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: A New Hope. In fact, the convention is being held the same weekend that the original film hit theaters, as it opened on May 25, 1977.

Another milestone is the 20th anniversary of Attack of the Clones, which had a number of notable moments. More than 20 years after Luke Skywalker first made mention of the “Clone Wars,” the second prequel established the development of the clone army, which would go on to pave the way for the Galactic Empire’s stormtroopers. While it would ultimately be animated series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars that would chronicle the battle in more detail, Attack of the Clones planted the seeds for those stories, as well as introduced audiences to bounty hunter Jango Fett and his cloned son Boba.

Stay tuned for more details on Star Wars Celebration and pre-order merchandise on the official Star Wars Celebration webstore starting Friday, March 11th at 12 p.m. ET.

Will you be picking up any of these items? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!