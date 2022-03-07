Star Wars Celebration 2022 Tickets Going Back on Sale

Back in 2020, the planned Star Wars Celebration convention was postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with the event being pushed to this May. While the event will honor ticketholders who were excited about that event, the upcoming festivities will be opening up a limited number of tickets that are available for all four days of the experience. The official Star Wars Celebration Twitter account confirmed that these limited tickets will be going on sale on March 15th at 9 a.m. PT, while also detailing the health and safety protocols that all guests will have to adhere to. This year’s Star Wars Celebration will be held May 26th through May 29th.

“Star Wars Celebration fans, get ready. A limited quantity of tickets is going back on sale, March 15th at 9 a.m. PT. Star Wars Celebration is taking place on May 26th-29th bringing you major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes, and other surprises celebrating all things Star Wars!” the official Star Wars Celebration website reads.

In regards to the health and safety guidelines, the site details, “In order to provide the best and safest fan experience possible, Star Wars Celebration 2022 will require proof of full vaccination for age 5+ from an FDA- or WHO-approved or authorized vaccine. For attendees under age 5, we will require proof of a negative test with a timestamp showing it was performed no more than one day before admission (antigen) or two days before admission (PCR). Every attendee will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times while attending the show. We’ve taken proactive steps and implemented guidelines based on public health guidance to help support a safe and comfortable experience. Our team is constantly reviewing the Star Wars Celebration requirements.”

2020 was the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, with fans expecting to honor the occasion in a number of exciting ways. Despite the delay of Star Wars Celebration preventing fans from honoring that occasion, the rescheduled date will now coincide with the 45th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: A New Hope, which hit theaters on May 25, 1977. Details of this year’s programming has yet to be unveiled, and while fans will surely be looking forward to updates on upcoming projects, we can likely expect some exciting retrospectives into the 45th anniversary of the birth of the franchise.

You can grab tickets at the official Star Wars Celebration website on March 15th at 9 a.m. PT. Star Wars Celebration will be held May 26th through May 29th.

