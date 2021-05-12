Star Wars Celebration 2022 Dates Are Being Moved Up

✖

Last year, Star Wars Celebration was one of the many events that were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last June, new dates were announced for the 2022 event, but it appears the dates have changed once again. According to StarWars.com, Star Wars Celebration 2022 has been moved up from August to May. The event will still take place in Anaheim, California with the new dates of May 26th through May 29th, 2022.

"Current ticket holders that wish to keep their existing tickets will have their order automatically transferred to the new event dates and will receive a new confirmation email in the coming months. If fans want to keep their tickets, no further action is required on their part," the website reads. "If a ticket holder wishes to request a refund for their 2022 ticket order, they can do so by visiting StarWarsCelebration.com. Ticket refunds requests must be submitted before June 11, 2021. All ticket holders will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to submit a refund request, if they choose to do so."

The original Star Wars Celebration was held ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace back in 1999 with subsequent cons being held before the releases of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Following the end of the prequel trilogy, the event continued to be popular, but it began being held on more erratic schedules since there was a ten-year gap between Star Wars movie releases. You can learn more about the event at StarWarsCelebration.com.

In addition to Star Wars Celebration, there's a lot to look forward to from the beloved franchise. Star Wars: The Bad Batch just premiered on Disney+ and the third episode is expected to drop on Friday. Fans are also excited about The Book of Boba Fett, which was announced during The Mandalorian's season finale. The series is expected to be its own show, but with the same creative team as The Mandalorian. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. She shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen would be joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

