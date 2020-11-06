Star Wars Announces More Celebration Exclusives Going on Sale

✖

Virtually every major gathering was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the disappointing postponement of things like San Diego Comic-Con, New York Comic Con, and Star Wars Celebration. While some of these events pivoted to hosting online events featuring panels and Q&A sessions, it was difficult to try to replicate another major reason to attend such events, which is for the exclusive merchandise. Despite not getting to attend an actual event, Star Wars Celebration is still unveiling many of the goods it aimed to debut at the event online, with those who had purchased tickets for the event getting early access to those offerings.

StarWars.com detailed, "As a special thank you, allfans who purchased a ticket for the original 2020 event dates will receive one week of early access to the Star WarsCelebration Exclusive Merchandise Store; even fans who requested ticket refunds can enjoy this exclusive benefit. The early access period will officially begin on Friday, November 13th, at 12 p.m. ET on StarWarsCelebration.com. Original event date ticket holders will receive an email from Star WarsCelebration with details on how to activate their Star Wars Celebration Store account; they must activate this account and be logged in to the store to make any purchases during the early access period. Fans who requested a merchandise credit refund will receive a separate email from Star Wars Celebration containing a unique gift card code to be used during checkout from the Star Wars Celebration Store."

The site added, "For those who did not purchase a ticket to Star WarsCelebration, there’s good news: Once again, Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise will be available to the public worldwide! Full, open access to the Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise Store will start on November 20th at 12 p.m. ET on StarWarsCelebration.com."

You can check out some of the available merchandise below:

The event was originally meant to be held this past August, though it was announced in June that the event would be cancelled, while it was also revealed that the next Celebration would be in August of 2022.

"At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests, and staff is always our number one priority," the event announced back in June. " Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration 2020. While this news is disappointing, we are happy to announce that Star Wars Celebration will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on August 18-21, 2022."

Head to StarWars.com for a look at more items.

