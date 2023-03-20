Walmart Collector Con 2023: The Complete Exclusive Pre-Orders

Walmart’s first Collector Con event for 2023 took place last week, and despite being billed as two day event and only delivering on one day of product reveals, there were definitely some good exclusives in the lineup. This is especially true if you collect Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series, G.I. Joe Classified Series, and Transformers.
The complete list of Walmart Collector Con pre-orders can be found below along with some solid deals tied to the event. Note that Walmart will likely have additional Collector Con events scheduled alongside San Diego and New York Comic Con later this year.
Walmart Collector Con Reveals:
- Marvel Legends Kraven the Hunter – Pre-order at Walmart
- Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Ronin, Hawkeye 6″ Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Commander Jesse – Pre-order at Walmart
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Range-Viper Collectible Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Nightforce David “Big Ben” Bennett Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes Action Figure with Classic Package Art – Pre-order at Walmart
- Transformers Legacy: Evolution G2 Universe Toxitron Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- Transformers Retro G1 Thundercracker Converting Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- Transformers Retro G1 Autobot Hound Converting Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- Transformers Legacy: Evolution G2 Universe Cloudcover Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- Transformers Legacy: Evolution G2 Universe Autobot Jazz – Pre-order at Walmart
- WWE Action Figure Hulk Hogan Superstars – Pre-order at Walmart
- WWE Action Figure “Rowdy” Roddy Piper Superstars – Pre-order at Walmart
- WWE Best of Ruthless Aggression Edge Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- WWE Action Figure Ultimate Edition Ruthless Aggression Rey Mysterio – Pre-order at Walmart
- WWE Action Figure Ultimate Edition Ruthless Aggression Eddie Guerrero – Pre-order at Walmart
- WWE Wrekkin Stone Cold Crusher Monster Truck – Pre-order at Walmart
- LEGO Marvel Ant-Man Construction Figure 76256 – Pre-order at Walmart
- LEGO Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter 75346 – Pre-order at Walmart
- LEGO Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer 75356 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Funko Christmas Ornaments – Pre-order at Walmart
- Barbie Dolls – Pre-order at Walmart
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Arkham City Batman Black and White Gold Label – Pre-order at Walmart
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Arkham City Ra’s Al Ghul Black and White Gold Label – Pre-order at Walmart
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Arkham City The Penguin Black and White Gold Label – Pre-order at Walmart
- McFarlane Toys Collector Con Deals at Walmart
- Pokemon Collector Con Deals at Walmart
- See All Collector Con Deals