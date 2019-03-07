Star Wars Celebration Adds Paul Bettany, Riz Ahmed, and More

Star Wars Celebration is happening in Chicago next month, and there are tons of exciting guests expected to attend. According to StarWars.com, that now includes big names such as Paul Bettany and Riz Ahmed.

Bettany is known for many roles, but his first part in the Star Wars universe came last year when he starred as one of the main antagonists in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Paul Bettany, who played the crime boss in Solo: A Star Wars Story with a terrifying sense of menace and simmering anger, will be making his first Celebration appearance this April. And joining the talent behind a memorable new Star Wars villain are actors who brought to life modern Star Wars heroes,” StarWars.com wrote.

Ahmed was first brought on to the Star Wars scene when he played Bodhi, “the Imperial pilot turned rebel,” in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story back in 2016.

Currently, the photo ops for Bettany are priced at $85 and expected to take place on Saturday and Sunday. Ahmed’s photo ops will take place on Friday and Saturday and are currently priced at $100. You can purchase your autograph and photo ops here.

This recent announcement also includes Hermione Corfield, who will be attending the con on Thursday and Friday. Corfield portrayed Resistance pilot Tallissan Lintra in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Other big names attending the con include Alan Tudyk and Billy Dee Williams. Tudyk is best known for his role as Wash in Firefly, but Star Wars fans also know him as the voice of K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Williams, of course, is best known for playing Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The actor will finally be reprising the role in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

It was also recently reported that Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron in the most recent trilogy, might be in attendance, too.

Other guests include the original and current Chewbaccas, Peter Mayhew and Joonas Suotamo. Donald Faison, who lends his voice to Star Wars Resistance, will also be in attendance. Other notable guests include Star Wars Rebels‘ Freddie Prinze Jr., Jason Isaacs, Taylor Gray, and Vanessa Marshall. Many more are also scheduled to attend. To see the current full list, click here.

Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Chicago on April 11th and continues through April 15th. The con will take place at McCormick Place. For more information, check out the official Star Wars Celebration website.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!