Star Wars Celebration Adds Billy Dee Williams and Alan Tudyk

Star Wars Celebration lands in Chicago, Illinois in less than two months, which will bring together the biggest fans of the franchise from across the galaxy. StarWars.com recently confirmed new guests who will be attending the event, including Lando Calrissian actor Billy Dee Williams and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Alan Tudyk.

The live-action films aren’t the only corners of the franchise that will be represented, with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Taylor Gray, who played Kanan and Ezra in Star Wars Rebels, representing the world of animation. The site also noted, “Anthony Forrest, who donned a stormtrooper bucket on Tatooine and was ‘Jedi mind tricked’ by Obi-Wan Kenobi; John Morton, best known as Dak, the other half of Luke Skywalker’s snowspeeder team in the Battle of Hoth; and two of the Empire’s finest officers, Julian Glover, who played General Veers, and Michael Culver, who was the ill-fated Captain Needa” will be at the convention.

Previously confirmed attendees include Peter Mayhew, Donald Faison, and Vanessa Marshall. Mayhew debuted in the original Star Wars as Chewbacca, while Faison voices Hype Fazon on Star Wars Resistance. Marshall voiced pilot Hera Sydnulla in Star Wars Rebels. Also from Star Wars Rebels will be Jason Isaacs, who voiced the Grand Inquisitor on the series.

Myrna Velasco (Torra Doza on Star Wars Resistance), Michael Pennington (Moff Jerjerrod in Return of the Jedi), and Tom Kane (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) will be in attendance at the event as well.

Also from The Clone Wars will be Catherine Taber, who voiced Padmé Amidala, as well as Dee Bradley Baker, who voiced a number of clones in the series, in addition to voicing various characters in Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance. Temuera Morrison, who played bounty hunter Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and various subsequent clones in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, is confirmed to attend.

The previous announcement regarding the convention revealed that Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka Tano, and Daniel Logan, voice of Boba Fett, would be attending the event.

Eckstein debuted as Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, reprising her role as the Jedi in Star Wars Rebels. Eckstein also created Her Universe, the go-to source for both Star Wars and Marvel apparel. Logan first appeared as a young Boba Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, going on to provide the voice of the older bounty hunter when he appeared in the animated series.

Star Wars Celebration kicks off on April 11th.

