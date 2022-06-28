Star Wars Celebration 2023 Tickets Go on Sale This Week

It's nearly time for Star Wars fans to book their next adventure to the Star Wars Celebration as tickets for the 2023 convention go on sale this week. Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 takes place at ExCeL London in April 2023 and tickets StarWars.com announced that tickets will go on sale on Thursday, June 30th at noon ET. In addition, limited Star Wars Celebration 2023 exclusive merchandise will be available for pre-order during registration. According to the announcement, Tickets are limited and more information about the event is available on the Star Wars Celebration website.

Additionally, Star Wars Celebration is launching a limited-time online store where fans can purchase select merchandise from Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022. Ticket holders from this year's event get priority online store access from June 28-30. The store opens to the general public on July 1st at noon ET. Products will be available at shop.starwarscelebration.com.

Star Wars Celebration is the regular gathering of Star Wars fandom and features celebrity panels and announcements related to the franchise. Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 takes place April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London in England.

This year's Star Wars Celebration Anaheim event was historic for being the first time that prequel trilogy star Ewan McGregor attended, as part of his return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney+ series. He thanked fans for their support.

"It was amazing to see, and you could feel it out there today, that he is so beloved, Hayden. And rightly so, he's really a special guy, he's a beautiful man," McGregor told ComicBook.com after the Obi-Wan Kenobi panel. "He's loved by the Star Wars fans. And our crew, for this series, there's so many real Star Wars fans in the crew. It's pretty cool. They totally got used to me being around then Hayden arrived for his first day and it was unbelievable. There were hundreds of people behind the cameras. I was looking around going, 'I've never seen so many people on set. What's going on?' And then we start the rehearsal and Hayden walks out as Vader and you're like, 'Of course. Everyone's here to see Vader.' It was really nice, it's nice, I hope, for him, that he could feel that love from everybody. And certainly today, it was unbelievable. I've never done a Celebration or anything like it. That was quite unbelievable."