Star Wars Celebration Toynk Toys Collectibles Revealed

In just over a week, Star Wars Celebration will descend upon Chicago, Illinois, bringing together some of the most die-hard fans of the Star Wars saga from across the galaxy. The event will likely see our first looks at footage from Star Wars: Episode IX and Star Wars: The Mandalorian, in addition to offering fans the opportunity to meet and get photos with their favorite members of the franchise. Another big draw of the event is that it will feature exclusive collectibles that will only be available at the event. Ahead of the convention kicking off, Toynk Toys has teased the collectibles they will debut at Celebration.

Per press release, “The release will feature a total of 14 Star Wars Celebration exclusives. Toynk will also be debuting six new Star Wars items at Star Wars Celebration 2019, giving attendees the first chance to purchase the newest market debuts in the Star Wars Universe. All products are officially licensed. Product categories include pins, plushies, and home goods.”

No matter who your favorite character is, Toynk will have all Star Wars fans covered with these releases. Scroll down to see what will be available at Star Wars Celebration, kicking off on April 11th, available at booths #1942 and #2623.

Tiki Mugs

Name: Geeki Tiki Mug Death Star 24oz Mug

Price: $40.00

Name: Geeki Tiki Mug Han vs. Greedo Set

Price: $50.00

The Star Wars saga rarely depicts any of its characters relaxing in a tropical climate enjoying a cool drink, but since we don’t actually live in the world of the movies, we get to reap those benefits with these tiki style mugs. The Death Star mug comes with the required straw to make drinking a little bit easier, while the Greedo and Han set might be the safest way to bring the characters together, even if the mugs are too big for shots.

Mugs

Name: Star Wars – Aunt Beru Diner 11oz Ceramic Mug – Celebration Exclusive 2019

Price: $15.00

Quantity: 1000

Aunt Beru might not have earned much screen time before her untimely demise, but those brief scenes confirmed she was always happy to make sure Luke was nourished. Toynk notes “this 11 oz. mug is perfect for coffee, tea, hot chocolate, warm blue milk, or whatever.”

Name: Star Wars – Endor Ewoks And Camp Endor Mug Set of 2 – Celebration Exclusive 2019

Price: $5.00

Quantity: 1000

These mugs make a great gift for all Star Wars: Return of the Jedi fans, with Toynk noting “this special two-pack set features Wicket on one mug and a silhouette of the famous forest on the other. Both mugs feature a retro-chic deep blue graphic design.”

Travel Mugs

Name: Star Wars – Endor Forest Outfitting Mug – Celebration Exclusive 2019

Price: $15.00

Quantity: 1000

The debut of Return of the Jedi also saw the debut of Ewoks, controversial figures in fandom. There’s no arguing that the cuddly creatures are adorably represented in this travel mug, which Toynk explains is a “special retro-chic mug [which] features a group shot of four Ewoks. It cleverly labels the group as the ‘Endor Forest Outfitting Co.’ with the 1983 date of the release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.”

Name: Star Wars – Jango Clone Cleaning Mug – Celebration Exclusive 2019

Price: $15.00

Quantity: 1000

If you prefer your travel mugs to be a little deadlier, this mug features “the most feared mercenary in the galaxy during the final years of the Republic captured on a unique ceramic tumbler. Made with dual-wall construction and a plastic lid, this is perfect for keeping your drink either hot or cold and for on the go hydration.”

Pint Glasses

Name: Star Wars – Cloud City and Light Side Pint Glass Set of Two – Celebration Exclusive 2019

Price: $15.00

Quantity: 1000

While the characters in the saga aren’t often depicted as drinking warm beverages, various cantinas and Jabba’s Palace have shown us how many characters enjoy a cold beverage. Toynk notes, “Each pint glass has a different whimsical design – one featuring ‘Cloud City Night Club’ and the other ‘Yoda’s Jedi Gym.’ Both decorative and functional, they’re perfect for everyday use, with a 16-ounce Capacity and an easy-to-hold cone shape. When it’s time to clean up, they stack nicely for easy, space-saving storage.”

Poster Pins

Name: Star Wars – Episodes 1-8 Film Poster Pin Set – Celebration Exclusive 2019

Price: $50.00

Quantity: 1200

One of the best ways to show your appreciation for the entire Star Wars franchise is with this set of enamel pins that honors the iconic posters of the Skywalker Saga. Whether it be the inclusion of the episodic numbers on the posters for the prequel trilogy to the unique nature of the original trilogy of films to the sequel trilogy’s varying color schemes, all 40 years of the series are represented. Even if you don’t add them to your favorite jacket, the cards upon which the pins are posted reflects their respective films, making for a unique display.

Enamel Pins

Name: Star Wars – I Love You, I Know Enamel Pin Set (Set of Two) 2019

Price: $15.00

Name: Star Wars – May The 4th Be With You Pin Black Print On Gold Background Star Wars Celebration Exclusive 2019

Price: $10.00

Quantity: 1500

Name: Star Wars – May The 4th Be With You Pin Yellow Print On Black Background

Price: $10.00

Name: Star Wars Official Star Wars Celebration Darth Maul Chicago 2019 Exclusive Pin

Price: $10.00

Quantity: 1000

Name: Yoda/Luke/Darth Vader/Kylo Ren 3D Lightsaber Pin Set -Celebration Star Wars Exclusive 2019 Boxed

Price: $35.00

Quantity: 1000

In addition to poster logo pins, Toynk will deliver pins modeled after iconic scenes, props, and phrases throughout the entire franchise.

Plushes

Name: Star Wars – Chewy Walk N Roar Plush with choice of Millennium Falcon or Porg three-inch Exclusive Pin – Celebration Exclusive 2019

Price: $20.00

Quantity: 2000

We’d all like to have our own personal Wookiee to hang out with us, with this plush being the next best thing. The cuddly Chewbacca is “activated by squeeze and walks about the room Making Chewbacca’s sounds. Approximately 12-inches tall, Chewbacca is sound activated and comes with batteries included. Each plush comes with your choice of exclusive three-inch metal alloy collector pin that is only available as part of this special package.”

Name: Star Wars – Mos Eisley’s Cantina Villains Plush Set of Four with Four Exclusive Cantina Band Enamel Pins 1.25″ – Celebration Exclusive 2019

Price: $15.00

Quantity: 2000

For those fans who can’t get enough of the iconic cantina scene in Star Wars: A New Hope, these plushes give you many of the scene’s most memorable characters, in addition to the various members of Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes.

Jewelry

Name: Star Wars – Crimson Dawn Ring – Han Solo Replica Boxed

Price: $30.00

Name: Star Wars – Medal of Yavin Pin – 24k Gold Plated – Celebration Exclusive 2019

Price: $20.00

Quantity: 1000

Name: Star Wars Padme Amidala Japor Snippet Necklace Boxed 2019

Price: $30.00

If higher-end accoutrements are your preference, Toynk has still got you covered. Whether you want to show your allegiance to Crimson Dawn like Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story, you adorn yourself with a medal handed out at the end of A New Hope, or want to honor a young Anakin’s gift to Padme, all of these above accessories will be available at the event.