Star Wars Comics Earn New May Release Dates

The coronavirus pandemic has been taking a major toll on the comic book industry, which has seen the release of comic books in recent weeks be delayed indefinitely, with Star Wars fans potentially having some good news to look forward to, as distributor Diamond has Marvel Comics' Star Wars: Doctor Aphra and IDW's Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars - Battle Tales slated for May 20th on-sale dates. Of course, anything could happen in the coming weeks that could cause these releases to be delayed again, though it could also confirm that the distributor will take a new approach to ensuring their books get into the hands of readers regardless of the state of the pandemic.

Doctor Aphra #1 is described, "NEW CREW, NEW MISSION! With the Rebel Alliance back on the run after their defeat at the Battle of Hoth, it’s never been a more dangerous time for outlaws, scoundrels and the errant rogue archaeologist to make their way in the galaxy. But after a string of bad luck and near escapes, DOCTOR APHRA is back on the job! She’s been keeping a low profile – jobs are scarce and credits scarcer. But the promise of the score of a lifetime is a chance too good for her to pass up. And to find the cursed RINGS OF VAALE, Aphra will need a crew of treasure hunters the likes of which the galaxy has never seen before! But RONEN TAGGE, heir to the powerful Tagge family, also has his eyes on the prize. Do Aphra and her team stand a chance at fortune and glory?"

The initial run of the series concluded last year, with this new run being written by Alyssa Wong, illustrated by Marika Cresta, and feature covers by Valentina Ramener.

Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales is a five-issue series which was written by Michael Moreci and features framing sequences by Derek Charm. A new artist illustrated each issue, which includes Arianna Florean, Megan Levens, Valentina Pinto, Davide Tinto, and Philip Murphy. The covers of each issue will be crafted by Charm.

The publishers moving forward with these series would also seemingly result in various other Star Wars comics from the publishers resuming publication, such as Darth Vader, Bounty Hunters, Star Wars Adventures, and the flagship Star Wars series.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of Star Wars comics.

