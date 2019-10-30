Star Wars Reveals New Doctor Aphra and Darth Vader Series Details

While some Star Wars fans are disappointed that a number of comic book series will come to an end in December, not all hope is lost, as Marvel has announced details about the return of both Doctor Aphra and Darth Vader series. As confirmed by Bleeding Cool at the London MCM Comic Con, Star Wars: Darth Vader will arrive in February from writer Greg Pak, featuring covers by In-Hyuk Lee and Raffaele Ienco. Star Wars: Doctor Aphra will return in April of 2020 and will be written by Alyssa Wong, illustrated by Marika Cresta, and feature covers by Valentina Ramener.

Darth Vader currently appears in Star Wars: Target Vader, a miniseries coming to an end in December, while Doctor Aphra appears in her own series, also ending in December. Those aren’t the only books concluding, as the proper Star Wars series will also end.

Dating back to the release of the original movie, comics have always been an important part of the Star Wars franchise, as the studio used comics to excite potential fans ahead of the film’s release, with the characters continuing their adventures in the graphic medium after the original trilogy concluded. When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the company announced not only new films would be developed, but also comic book series, with the current Star Wars run launching in 2015.

The end of the year will bring with it a number of milestones, as it will see the Skywalker Saga conclude with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in addition to the aforementioned comic book series wrapping up. To celebrate those narratives concluding, Star Wars: Empire Ascendant will serve as an epilogue to the three books.

Marvel has already confirmed Star Wars will return in January with a new adventure set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Per press release, “In the wake of the events following The Empire Strikes Back, it is a dark time for the heroes of the Rebellion. The Rebel fleet…scattered following a disastrous defeat at the Battle of Hoth. Han Solo…lost to the bounty hunter, Boba Fett, after being frozen in carbonite. And after being lured into a trap on Cloud City and bested in a vicious lightsaber duel against the evil Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker…learned the horrible truth about his past. Vader did not kill Luke’s father Anakin–Vader is Luke’s father! Now, after narrowly escaping the dark lord’s clutches, and wounded and reeling from the revelation, Luke, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian, the Wookiee Chewbacca and the droids C-3PO and R2-D2 must fight their way back to the Rebel Alliance—for the fate of the entire galaxy is at stake! After so many losses is victory still possible? But, what Leia, Luke and their ragtag band of freedom fighters do not realize is that they have only traded one Imperial trap for another! Enter the cunning and vengeful Imperial Commander Zahra, at the helm of the Tarkin’s Will!”

Stay tuned for details on the future of Star Wars comics.

