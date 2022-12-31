Star Wars Confirms Surprising Character That Also Owned the Millennium Falcon

Lucasfilm has been having a rough time on the big screen with their Star Wars offerings, but it seems that they have found their niche on Disney+. They have released a bunch of successful series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor. But, they have also been successful with their comic book projects. One of their comic book projects has revealed that the bounty hunter Greedo actually owned the Millennium Falcon at one point in time. During Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #8, it is revealed that while Han Solo is believed to be dead, Greedo temporarily takes ownership of the Millennium Falcon. That is, until, Solo returns and takes back control of the spacecraft.

Andor is the most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor'sleading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

