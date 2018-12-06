Star Wars: Marvel Announces New ‘Vader – Dark Visions’ Limited Series

Recent events in the world of Star Wars comics tentatively saw Darth Vader being absent from any titles for the foreseeable future, but luckily Marvel has announced the upcoming five-issue limited series Star Wars: Vader – Dark Visions, which launches in March 2019.

StarWars.com described the series, “The fallen Jedi has been a symbol of power, a villainous commander, and a Sith warrior. But in 2019, a new limited comic series explores a side of Vader that neither fans nor the galaxy haveever seen before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Writer Dennis Hopeless (Cloak and Dagger, Jean Grey), invites you to experience all-new twisted adventures of the Dark Lord with artist Paolo Villanelli (Star Wars: Lando Double or Nothing, Star Wars: Rogue One Adaptation) taking on issue #1 and break-out artist Brian Level (Thanos Legacy, Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows) joining for issue #2, Star Wars: Vader — Dark Visions will take readers to the darkest parts of the galaxy — places where the mysterious anti-hero known as Darth Vader can be someone’s greatest fear and even…someone’s greatest hope!

“The limited series begins with a story that will shed a new light on the many sides of the galaxy’s greatest villain.”

The current Darth Vader comic book series will conclude this month with issue #25, leaving a Sith Lord-sized absence in the galaxy far, far away. Lucasfilm had previously announced the limited series Star Wars: Shadow of Vader, though writer Chuck Wendig broke the news to fans that he had been fired from the book shortly after its announcement, despite having already written the first two issues.

“Today I got the call. I’m fired. Because of the negativity and vulgarity that my tweets bring. Seriously, that’s what Mark [Paniccia], the editor said. It was too much politics, too much vulgarity, too much negativity on my part,” Wendig wrote on Twitter. “My understanding over this call was that this was a Marvel decision, not an [Lucasfilm] decision, but I can’t really confirm that. The editor said he had made the call. He seemed genuinely upset at my tweets and profanity, so maybe that’s accurate. And again, that’s his right to do so.

He continued, “If they honestly feel that my presence will damage the book, I don’t want that. I want the book to shine, and artists like Juanan Ramirez and Greg Smallwood to do their amazing thing. Artists like that are gods in my mind, so I’m happy to not distract from their literal magic. But it does set a troubling precedent. One we’ve seen already – James Gunn, Jessica White, and so on – of folks fired because they riled up the wasp’s nest of asterisk-gate.”

Marvel confirmed last month that Shadow of Vader had been scrapped completely.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Darth Vader – Dark Visions before it hits shelves in March 2019.

Do you think this new series will hold you over until Darth Vader gets another ongoing series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!