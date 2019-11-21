Star Wars: Darth Vader Comic Re-Launch First Details Released

While we won’t be holding our breath on seeing Darth Vader back up on the big screen anytime soon, the Sith Lord’s adventures will continue in the pages of Star Wars comics, with first details of the re-launch of Star Wars: Darth Vader having landed online ahead of its February debut. Vader has proven a powerful force across a number of various Star Wars comic series, with the upcoming series marking the third series focusing on Vader since Disney purchased Lucasfilm, as the first series debuted in 2015 from writer Kieron Gillen and the previous series coming from writer Charles Soule, both of which ran for 25 issues.

In the upcoming series, “In the shattering climax of [Star Wars:] The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader infamously reveals his true relationship to Luke Skywalker and invites his son to rule the galaxy at his side. But Luke refuses — plunging into the abyss beneath Cloud City rather than turn to the Dark Side. We all remember Luke’s utter horror in this life-altering moment. But what about Vader? In this new epic chapter in the Darth Vader saga, the dark lord grapples with Luke’s unthinkable refusal and embarks on a bloody mission of rage-filled revenge against everything and everyone who had a hand in hiding and corrupting his only son. But even as he uncovers the secrets of Luke’s origins, Vader must face shocking new challenges from his own dark past.”

The new series comes from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco.

Hitting theaters in December is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is set to conclude the Skywalker Saga. The Star Wars series from Marvel Comics wrapped up this month, which began its run back in 2015. The proper Star Wars line will also re-launch next year and, like Darth Vader, that upcoming storyline will shift the focus to the time after Empire Strikes Back.

The new Star Wars series is described, “In the wake of the events following The Empire Strikes Back, it is a dark time for the heroes of the Rebellion. The Rebel fleet…scattered following a disastrous defeat at the Battle of Hoth. Han Solo…lost to the bounty hunter, Boba Fett, after being frozen in carbonite. And after being lured into a trap on Cloud City and bested in a vicious lightsaber duel against the evil Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker…learned the horrible truth about his past. Vader did not kill Luke’s father Anakin–Vader is Luke’s father! Now, after narrowly escaping the dark lord’s clutches, and wounded and reeling from the revelation, Luke, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian, the Wookiee Chewbacca and the droids C-3PO and R2-D2 must fight their way back to the Rebel Alliance—for the fate of the entire galaxy is at stake! After so many losses is victory still possible? But, what Leia, Luke and their ragtag band of freedom fighters do not realize is that they have only traded one Imperial trap for another! Enter the cunning and vengeful Imperial Commander Zahra, at the helm of the Tarkin’s Will!”

Star Wars: Darth Vader hits shelves on February 5, 2020.

