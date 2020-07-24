Star Wars Comic-Con 2020 Poster Depicts Vader vs Ahsoka Duel in Live-Action

✖

A new Star Wars poster depicting Darth Vader's duel with Ahsoka Tano has made its debut as a Comic-Con 2020 exclusive. However, since this year is now a Comic-Con At Home virtual convention, you can check out the new Star Wars commemorative poster for yourself! In case you didn't keep up with the Star Wars Rebels animated series: The long-awaited meeting of Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker's former apprentice, Ahsoka Tano, occurred in the finale of Rebels season 2, "Twilight of the Apprentice". It has quickly become one of the biggest and best duels in the Star Wars Skywalker Saga, and deserves this sort of poster artwork:

The poster is the work of Lucasfilm artist Joe Corroney, cosplayer Rei Kennex as Ahsoka, and photographer Mark Edwards all combining their talents. This one-sheet makes Ahsoka and Vader's duel on Malachor look like an epic live-action event. It's cool - but for fans of Star Wars animation "Twilight of the Apprentice" was just as great in cartoon form.

Go HERE for the new Star Wars Comic-Con 2020 product line at Shop Trends. You can read the product line description below:

"We at Shop Trends are just as sad about Comic Con being cancelled this year just as much as the fans are! However, we wanted to keep the spirit alive by participating in Comic-Con@Home 2020.

We continued development of two products that were going to be sold exclusively at Comic Con and decided to offer them to you exclusively through ShopTrends.com! These products include a Star Wars journal and a poster. The Star Wars Comic Con Exclusive 2020 Hard Cover Journal features everyone's favorite character - Baby Yoda - from the hit television series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The 2020 Comic Con Exclusive poster by artist Joe Corroney features Ahsoka Tano and Darth Vader in homage of their duel on Malachor. It is printed on premium semi-gloss poster paper and framed options are available."

Ahsoka Tano will finally appear in live-action (played by Rosario Dawson) in The Mandalorian season 2 this fall.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.