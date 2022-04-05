Star Wars Day 2022 May the 4th T-Shirts Have Launched

We are now one month away from May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day for 2022, and Disney is kicking off the festivities with a collection of official shirts for the event. Not surprisingly, the designs lean heavily on their Disney+ shows Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett with Grogu and Bounty Hunter themes.

Disney’s Star Wars Day 2022 shirts are print on demand, with customizable colors, sizes, and styles (tee, long sleeve, and hoodie). You can get your order in here at shopDisney with prices starting at $24.99. Note that shipping is free with the code SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75 or more.

As for what else is in store for May the 4th, we expect to see plenty of Hasbro Black Series and Vintage Collection figures, new LEGO sets, Funko Pops, Amazon deals, and more that cover the films and the Disney+ shows. Unfortunately, the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series won’t begin streaming on Disney+ until May 27th, so Disney will probably keep product from the series light to avoid spoilers.

When the Star Wars Day 2022 products drop, uou’ll be able to keep track of them all right here. In the meantime, here are some recently released Star Wars products that you might be interested in: