Star Wars: “Weird Al” Yankovic Reveals He Recorded Music for Unreleased Detours Series

There have been a number of Star Wars projects that have gone unrealized over the years, with one that fans are continuously surprised never saw the light of say being the animated series Star Wars Detours, which came from Robot Chicken creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. Adding even more disappointment to the series’ abandonment is that “Weird” Al Yankovic recently revealed that he had written and recorded music for an episode of the series, though he and the creators learned shortly after that the series was being shelved indefinitely. Neither Lucasfilm nor Disney have offered any hint that Star Wars Detours could ever be released in any capacity.

“We were working on a Star Wars musical, that was a third-season show, we were writing songs, and all of a sudden, it was like, ‘This is not gonna happen.,’” Yankovic confirmed while on The George Lucas Talk Show. When asked for more details about the music, the musician confessed, “I don’t know that I’m allowed [to talk about it]. There were, gosh, at least a half a dozen or more songs as part of the musical and the various characters in the show. We actually recorded them singing their songs, and that was about a week before we found out that the show was not happening.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The musician has crafted parodies of a variety of iconic pop songs over the years, leading the hosts to ask Yankovic if the songs he recorded were also parodies of familiar tunes, to which he confirmed, “It’s been a while, but I’m pretty sure they were all original compositions.”

Detours notoriously was developed ahead of Lucasfilm’s sale to Disney, with a sizzle reel of the comedic series being unveiled to audiences at Star Wars Celebration back in 2012. Reportedly more than 40 episodes of the series were created, with Green and Senreich working closely with George Lucas himself to develop the series, though with Disney confirming months later that new projects were being developed for the franchise, the studio shelved the series so newcomers to the series’ first exposure to the galaxy far, far away wasn’t satirical.

Yankovic voiced 4-LOM in the series, though with it being more than a decade ago that he recorded the music, he couldn’t recall the complete roster of singers.

“It really was a while ago, I’m not sure that I was actually even in that particular episode, so probably not,” Yankovic admitted as to whether he sang for the episode. “I think probably most of the principal actors in the series were involved.”

Despite Lucasfilm giving no hints that Star Wars Detours will ever be released, fans continue to hope that they could one day witness the endeavor.

Are you disappointed that the series was shelved? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!