Star Wars Fans Celebrate Andor Star Diego Luna's Birthday

Actor Diego Luna joined the galaxy far, far away as Cassian Andor in the saga's first standalone film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. A key component of that story is that, rather than focusing on heroes and villains with immense powers, viewers witnessed the ways in which the Rebel Alliance pulled off impossible feats, thanks in large part to the sacrifices made by complex characters who didn't have any connection to the Force. Luna's portrayal of Cassian won over audiences, with Star Wars fans taking to social media to share their love of Luna in honor of his birthday.

Helping confirm just how much audiences enjoyed Luna as Cassian Andor, the character is getting his own prequel series on Disney+, which focuses on his exploits prior to Rogue One, which culminated with his death. Star Wars: Andor is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022.

