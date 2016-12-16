Star Wars Fans Celebrate Andor Star Diego Luna's Birthday
Actor Diego Luna joined the galaxy far, far away as Cassian Andor in the saga's first standalone film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. A key component of that story is that, rather than focusing on heroes and villains with immense powers, viewers witnessed the ways in which the Rebel Alliance pulled off impossible feats, thanks in large part to the sacrifices made by complex characters who didn't have any connection to the Force. Luna's portrayal of Cassian won over audiences, with Star Wars fans taking to social media to share their love of Luna in honor of his birthday.
Helping confirm just how much audiences enjoyed Luna as Cassian Andor, the character is getting his own prequel series on Disney+, which focuses on his exploits prior to Rogue One, which culminated with his death. Star Wars: Andor is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022.
Scroll down to see Star Wars fans celebrating the actor!
Sweet Rebel Prince
prevnext
Happy Birthday to Diego Luna, sweet rebel prince. pic.twitter.com/rlnq9VGYUr— Lisa Elizabeth (she/her) (@LisaElizabethy) December 29, 2020
Priceless
prevnext
I don't think people understand how important Diego Luna is to me and ppl like me. As a latina seeing someone in Star Wars who looks and SOUNDS like me is priceless. For years I was very self conscious of my accent in English and Diego has made it better. Happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/Mp0wzuOsER— Alex (@alexsgeekstuff) December 29, 2020
What Is the Holdup?
prevnext
its diego lunas birthday has anyone let him touch jabba yet what is the hold up— 💢 Bnie 💢 (@thwipped) December 29, 2020
He Has Earned It
prevnext
Bringing this back because @SuperYakiStuff has reminded me it is Diego Luna’s birthday. He deserves to touch Jabba pic.twitter.com/yvlcQEWc5a— Ashley Guillory (@AshleyRGuillory) December 29, 2020
One and Only
prevnext
n e ways, happy birthday to the one and only diego luna pic.twitter.com/0rWRjHBfBj— bai ☀︎︎ (@MORALESKYWALKER) December 29, 2020
Built on Hope
prevnext
Happy birthday @diegoluna_ ❣️ Rebellions are built on hope ✨💫 pic.twitter.com/CX1iFBTdC0— Mia she/her 🦋🦋🦋 (@britta27119989) December 29, 2020
First Star Wars
prevnext
@diegoluna_ Happy birthday! It's also 4 years ago today I saw my very first Star Wars film, Rogue One. It was watching Rogue One that got me interested in the other movies! :) https://t.co/zoPdziN8WJ— C. (@storyofstardust) December 29, 2020
Awkward Encounter
prevnext
Imagine being the intern in that Jabba costume and being felt up by diego luna pic.twitter.com/u61JKKdtaV— diego luna oscar campaign manager (@jyndjarin) December 29, 2020
No Mames
prevnext
i’m honor of diego luna’s day, here’s him explaining the meaning of “no mames” pic.twitter.com/TkaIF0KT94— vale; diego luna day (@LUNANDORS) December 29, 2020
Diego Luna Day
prev
ITS DIEGO LUNA DAY!! pic.twitter.com/IY7I0OSFDr— angel ☆ (@jengofett) December 29, 2020