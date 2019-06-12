Harry Potter Star Emma Thompson Wishes She Could Be in Star Wars

In recent years, shared universes and massive franchises have dominated the movie world, ultimately leading to some actors making appearances across multiple sagas. While actress Emma Thompson is mostly known for starring in various adaptations of Shakespeare plays, she’s no stranger to tentpole franchises, having starred in multiple entries in the Harry Potter and Men in Black series. These opportunities are sure to make any of her peers envious, yet there’s still another franchise that she wishes she could take part in. Thompson recently detailed how she wished she could be in a Star Wars movie and even joked about the role she’d gladly accept.

“My agent actually said to the last people who were making the last Star Wars, I get very confused because obviously there’s so many spinoff-y things, and they said, ‘Well, ya know, she’d be really interested in being in Star Wars,’ because I actually really like Star Wars, and they said no,” Thompson shared with WIRED. “I’m not in Star Wars because they don’t want me to be in Star Wars.”

As far as who she would play, the actress sounds open to taking on any role, no matter how small or how bizarre. Thompson’s co-star in the upcoming Late Night, Mindy Kaling, claimed that she would make for a good mentor character, but Thompson had another idea in mind.

“I could be Jabba the Hutt’s handmaiden, because he’s fun, it would be fun to be weird,” the actress joked. “I could squeeze those frogs for him.”

Were Thompson to somehow join the galaxy far, far away, she wouldn’t be the first from the Harry Potter franchise to have appeared in a Star Wars project.

Jason Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films before going on to voice The Grand Inquisitor for Star Wars Rebels. Domhnall Gleeson played Bill Weasley in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows – Part 1 and Part 2, who plays General Hux in the sequel trilogy.

The biggest connection between the two franchises would be Warwick Davis, who played Wickett the Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and in the Ewok made-for-TV films, and has played multiple different characters in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Solo: A Star Wars Story, in addition to voicing a character in Star Wars Rebels. In the Harry Potter franchise, Davis has played Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook.

