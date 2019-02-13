Star Wars: Anthony Daniels Continues Sharing Cryptic Tweets

C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels is keeping his fans guessing with his recent tweets, leaving us to speculate wildly about what he’s teasing.

His message reads, “… signal’s feint… but now more… bright stars… because PALEIO.. fading… N… fading… could be on the pa…. to the answ…. fading…. Have to update system. Will this never end…. ROBOT… ERROR… should read… REBOOT… PAL…is your only ho… fading … kno….”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taken on its own, this message reads like nonsense. Compared to his recent string of tweets, the message is still nonsense, but at least maintains a trend that he started last week.

“How strange. I am receiving images of something amazing coming towards us – travelling over decades through space and time – reaching out to all humans on this planet with its message,” a message he posted last week read. “What could it be? Should I be afraid? Should you? Stay tuned.”

With fans not knowing the title of the film, nor having seen an official image or footage, many had theorized he was hinting at some sort of official Star Wars: Episode IX reveal. Likely realizing the amount of speculation he inspired, a subsequent message the next day attempted to clear up what he was teasing.

“Everyone- except one – is looking the wrong way … But it’s getting closer… Amazing… Doesn’t seem to be the right shape for a movie title or trailer…,” his message read. “Can’t see an X or anything… Oh… The signal’s faded… I’m sure it’ll return… What can it be… Stay tuned… I will.”

He continued, “I have to rest, before I fall apart… But wait… Wait… I’m receiving a message from… T…R…A…V…………. Oh… signal fading……. Come back…. the One who got it?”

The first teaser and title of Star Wars: The Force Awakens were revealed 13 months before its release, while Star Wars: The Last Jedi was confirmed as the title 11 months before its release and debuted its first teaser at Star Wars Celebration eight months before it hit theaters. Based on this marketing strategy, it would be early for Lucasfilm to reveal any footage, though each day that passes makes the title reveal later than it was revealed for previous films.

The clues Daniels is revealing might still confound fans, but a more likely reveal that he is building towards is his attendance at Star Wars Celebration, taking place in April in Chicago, Illinois.

Stay tuned for details on what Daniels is teasing and see Star Wars: Episode IX in theaters on December 20th.

What do you think Daniels is hinting at? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!