‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Disney Exec Calls the Film “Terrific,” Says it Is a “Big Deal”

Star Wars fans are patiently waiting to get our first look at footage from Star Wars: Episode IX, though Disney Film Chief Alan Horn reveals that the footage he has already seen looks quite promising.

“I just got back from the United Kingdom, which is not so united,” Horn shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I went to the set, and was with [director] J.J. [Abrams], [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy], and the cast. I watched a couple of scenes being shot and then we all had dinner. I have not seen a cut of it yet, but I watch dailies every weekend and send J.J. and Kathy a note every weekend. It’s a big deal, and it’s going to be terrific.”

Horn might have a vested interest in the outcome of the project, so it’s easy to see why he would claim that the footage is terrific, yet it still amplifies our excitement to remember that the footage is out there and we get closer to seeing it every day.

The exec might have been quick to express his support of Episode IX, but he was much more tight-lipped about what the future holds for the saga.

When asked what will be coming after Episode IX, Horn merely shared, “It’s all in discussion.”

Recent months have seen Lucasfilm keeping a tight lid on everything related to Star Wars, whether it be projects for the small or big screen. As far as confirmed theatrical endeavors are concerned, Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson is developing a trilogy of films, the first of which he is expected to direct. Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will also be working on a series of films, which reports claim will be another trilogy.

On the small screen, fans will be getting the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the first live-action TV series in the franchise, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, later this year on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. Lucasfilm has also announced that a TV series focused on Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was being developed. On top of these confirmed projects, there are countless rumors about what else is in store for the series.

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th.

