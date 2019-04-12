‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ First Look Photo Revealed

With Star Wars Celebration in full swing, Lucasfilm kicked off the event with a panel showcasing the highly anticipated finale to the Skywalker Saga. At the beginning of the spotlight focused on Star Wars: Episode IX, host Stephen Colbert revealed a brand new image from J.J. Abrams‘ finale.

The image shows off the Millennium Falcon and the mainstays of the sequel trilogy; Rey, Poe, Finn, BB-8, Chewbacca, and C-3PO. The fastest hunk o’ junk in the galaxy is parked on a brand new planet, what appears to be a forest location similar to Endor. We’ll find out more about it in the coming weeks. Take a look at the image below:

Unlike Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the next film will have a time jump between the adventures much like the previous installments. Abrams confirmed at Celebration that the film will feature this core group on an adventure together, rather than splitting them up like they’ve been in the previous films.

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film.” Abrams revealed. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

The movie was meant to feature Carrie Fisher’s character Leia Organa in a prominent way, before the actress’ tragic passing in 2016. But Abrams will be utilizing unused scenes from the previous two movies to keep her in the story. Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill previously spoke about Fisher’s involvement in the upcoming film.

“Harrison [Ford] was more prominent in the first of the sequels, then I was more prominent, and Carrie was meant to be more prominent in the third,” Hamill said to Den of Geek. “I’m glad they found a way to do that, and something tells me that she’d get a real kick out of the fact that she had a hit movie years after she left us, because that was just her. I like to think that would please her, but nothing would be better than having her here.”

Star Wars: Episode IX is currently set to premiere in theaters later this December.

