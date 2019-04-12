Lucasfilm Releases First High-Res Photos From ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

The wait is finally over. During a Friday morning panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, Lucasfilm finally revealed the title and first trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX. Studio president Kathleen Kennedy, director J.J. Abrams, and the main cast members took the stage to announce that the film would be called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. At the very end of the panel, Abrams shared the first look teaser trailer for the film, which was packed with tons of exciting, but very cryptic footage.

From a showdown between Rey and Kylo Ren, to a breathtaking shot of a fallen Death Star, there is a lot to try and break down in this trailer. Fortunately, the studio isn’t making everyone dig through screenshots on Twitter to get a closer look at the action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have released 14 high-res images from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer, and we’ve compiled them all here to make things a little easier.

Take a look at all of the new photos below and let us know in the comments which one is your favorite!

Death Star

Speeder

Rey

Rebuilding

Lando!

Falcon

BB-8 & D-0

Focus

The Whole Gang

Kylo Ren

Slide Leia

BFFs

Medal

Run