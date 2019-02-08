‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Richard E. Grant Refuses to Spill Details, Calls Himself a “Blabbermouth”

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters this December and fans are still trying to learn anything about the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga they can. Newcomer to the franchise Richard E. Grant appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and refused to give up any details about the film, claiming he doesn’t get told important details because he’s a “blabbermouth.” Check out the Star Wars talk at the 5:30-mark in the video above.

“I haven’t even told my wife or daughter the name of my character,” Grant shared with the host. “Because, as you can see, I’m a blabbermouth and I value my knees and I don’t want to get fired or removed from movies.”

When Kimmel pressed Grant, wondering if revealing the name of his character could spoil something about the film, the actor feigned that he couldn’t hear the host, before joking that he was under control of director J.J. Abrams.

Despite the actor keeping a tight lid on details about the film, comments he made last fall about how he earned the part might have teased what kind of character he will be playing.

“I got sent a 10-page generic sort of, I think, it was an interrogation scene clearly from a 1940s British B-picture because the references were not Star Wars and the language was something that my grandfather would have spoken in and I thought, you know, the three contrasting scenes that you were supposed to show as much versatility you could muster in a self-taping situation,” the actor shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “So I did that and sent it off and it goes into cyberspace and you don’t even think about it again because it’s what actors, you know, what you do all the time, you audition, send stuff out and never hear [back].”

With both the Galactic Empire and the First Order being modeled after World War II-era military organizations, fans immediately started speculating that he would be a villain, though no other official details about the film have emerged to lend credence to those theories.

Fans can see Grant in Star Wars: Episode IX when it lands in theaters on December 20th.

What do you think about Grant's remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

