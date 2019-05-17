Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Flashback Sequence Possibly Revealed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to be not only the conclusion of the sequel trilogy of films made by Disney, but also the culmination of the story of the Skywalker lineage that launched back in 1977. While we can expect to see the film focus on characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, and Finn, the story is sure to offer more insight into original trilogy characters to give them a loving sendoff. A new report from Making Star Wars, which they classify only as a rumor from a trusted source, could inspire both a surprising and emotional reaction from franchise fans.

WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

When Lucasfilm confirmed that production had begun on the upcoming film, they clarified that the role of Leia Organa would not be re-cast, with the production being able to use unseen footage of the late actress Carrie Fisher to create an on-screen presence of the character. Making Star Wars, however, noted that a source claimed that, while General Leia Organa wouldn’t be performed by a new actress, Princess Leia Organa might be making an appearance through the use of a flashback sequence.

One of the surprises Rogue One: A Star Wars Story offered fans was an appearance by Princess Leia, appearing as she did in Star Wars: A New Hope. The effect was achieved by having actress Ingvild Deila portray the role, only for her face to be digitally manipulated to resemble Carrie Fisher’s. For the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker, the outlet noted that rumors have emerged that Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, would portray the role of a younger Leia in a flashback sequence, thanks to the similar visual effects technology.

Not only does Making Star Wars note that Leia is rumored to appear, but also that Han Solo and Luke Skywalker are set to appear in the sequence, which would likely take place after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and explore why Leia never pursued the path of a Jedi despite her gifts with the Force. While Alden Ehrenreich portrayed a young Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Making Star Wars notes that they haven’t heard anything about the actor playing Solo for this flashback sequence.

Fans will find out more when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

