Star Wars Fans React to ‘Episode IX’ Title ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

The first question surrounding this December’s Star Wars: Episode IX has officially been answered, now that the film’s subtitle has been revealed. And if social media is any indication, fans are having all kinds of emotions about the news.

During the film’s panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, the film’s full title was revealed to be Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This comes after almost two years of speculation amongst fans, wondering everything from the film’s puns to what color the title would be written in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, now that Star Wars fans know the Episode IX title, what do they think about it? Read on to find out!

Plenty of Thoughts

Star Wars is the good stuff. Even the title, The Rise of Skywalker, leads to plenty of thoughts. And that’s exactly the thing I wanted out of this. #EpisodeIX #StarWars — Kevin Lever (@kevinlever) April 12, 2019

Maybe It’s Not Referring to Someone Different

Way too early prediction: Skywalker doesn’t refer to this character or that one, but the new order of force-using galactic protectors going forward. It fits with the 3rd movie title sequence that way:



Revenge of the Sith

Return of the Jedi

Rise of the Skywalker — Brent Blackwell (@brentblackwell) April 12, 2019

Slide 3

Rise of Skywalker… uh idk how I feel about this title — nic (@lourdfisher) April 12, 2019

Slide 4

The Rise of Skywalker title just gave me chills. Can’t freaking wait. — WillPowers™ dies Twice (@WillJPowers) April 12, 2019

Slide 5

Rise of the skywalker is an ugly title, and I really hope they dont redeem kylo, but the smell of redemption is in the air… — Sarah 🤙🏼 (@damainwayne) April 12, 2019

Slide 6

Star Wars theory: assuming JJ does keep the spirit of TLJ, The Rise of Skywalker title is going to refer to Rey building a new order with the memories/teachings/whatever of Luke, and no one is going to actually be blood related cool send tweet — Fructose Friend (@WinterOstritch) April 12, 2019

Slide 7

#StarWarsIX The Rise of Skywalker!!! I was beginning to like the idea of star wars drifting off a skywalker story line but who am I kidding that teaser trailer and title has me excited !!! — Allan ReyesLeguizamo (@reyesleguizamo) April 12, 2019

Slide 8

The trailer looks cool.. LANDO! THE EMPEROR!? DEATH STAR WRECKAGE?? but that title?? Rise of Skywalker? So she’s Luke’s daughter now? I dunno man. #STARWARSIX https://t.co/4khvVHdbw1 — JP (@Jack_Piercy) April 12, 2019

Slide 9

The Rise of Skywalker is a good title IMHO. — Bearcat 🍺 (@BearcatOnBeer) April 12, 2019

Slide 10