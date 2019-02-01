BB-8 Wraps Production On ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

BB-8 has wrapped production on the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX!

The film does not yet have a title despite arriving later this year. However, BB-8 has completed his work on it, with the puppeteer behind the droid’s movements having shared a few old photos as sweet memories. “Today was a wrap on BB-8,” Brian Herring wrote. “The last five years have been an amazing ride. Thanks to J.J. Abrams, Kathleen [Kenedy], Neal [Scanlen], Team BB-8, especially Dave and the entire cast and crew for the time of my life. Few people get to live the dream. Thank you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out Herring’s tweet about wrapping production on Star Wars: Episode IX below!

Today was a wrap on BB-8. The last 5 years have been an amazing ride. Thanks to @jjabrams, Kathleen, Neal, #teamBB8 especially Dave and the entire cast & crew for the time of my life. Few people get to live the dream. Thank you. #StarWars #IX #puppeteer #BB8 #StarWarsEpisodeIX pic.twitter.com/Oxa8n1oHu2 — Brian Herring (@BrianHezza) February 1, 2019

Star Wars: Episode IX is aiming to conclude the Skywalker saga before the franchise expands to spinoffs and shows on the Disney+ streaming service.

Of course, the film faces the burden of handling the final outing for Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. The actress passed away unexpectedly following the production of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi but Abrams and company are planning to use previously captured footage to feature her and her character in the film.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher. Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us,” Abrams said in a statement published in July. “We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Star Wars: Episode IX stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac along with Mark Hamill and Billie Dee Williams reprising their respective roles. J.J. Abrams returns to the director’s chair for Episode IX, following his Episode VII efforts in the form of The Force Awakens before he sat out Episode VIII.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens in theaters on December 20.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest ComicBook Nation episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!