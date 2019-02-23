‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Director J.J. Abrams Can’t Wait for Fan Reactions

Filming has now wrapped on the final movie in the Skywalker Saga, and Lucasfilm is gearing up for the release of Star Wars: Episode IX at the end of the year.

Director J.J. Abrams work is not yet done as he still has to oversee the post-production process, but he’s eager for fans to see the work they created. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the Star Wars director praised his colleagues for their work on Episode IX.

“It was a pretty emotional thing, but the cast and crew did an unbelievable job. I cannot wait for you to see what we got going for you,” Abrams said.

The director addressed the emotional response people would have given that this is the end of the Skywalker Saga, the Sequel Trilogy, and possibly the last time we’ll see these fan-favorite characters together on the big screen.

“You’ll have to determine that yourself, but I really can’t wait for you to see it. There are a lot of words that we all hope that you’ll feel and, obviously, the biggest, most important one, I think, is satisfied.”

When asked if Star Wars: The Last Jedi affected his approach for the new movie, Abrams downplayed the reaction from fans.

“No, I think that every movie is its own movie and, obviously, this is a trilogy,” Abrams said about the backlash. “We brought to that movie all the passion and hard work that we would have no matter what. I think the story speaks for itself.”

Abrams previously addressed those questions after the release of The Last Jedi, confirming that fan reactions would not dictate the kind of movie he wanted to make.

“Not in the least,” Abrams told IndieWire if he was adjusting his film to fans’ expectations. “There’s a lot that I would like to say about it, but I feel like it’s a little early to be having the Episode IX conversation … I will say that the story of Rey and Poe and Finn and Kylo Ren — and if you look, there are three men and one woman, to those that are complaining that there are too many women in Star Wars — their story continues in a way that I couldn’t be more excited about and cannot wait for people to see.”

Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters later this December.

