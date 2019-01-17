‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: John Boyega Teases Something “Visually Crazy” With Picture From Set

Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters this December, with fans yet to see a single official image. Star John Boyega took to Instagram to tease that the new film will take things to an all-new level, with principal photography currently winding down.

The actor shared an image of his dirty hands, which might even have a few drops of blood on them, while adding the caption, “The whole team pushed themselves today to achieve something visually crazy! I’ve had many moments of shock on set but not like today and I can’t wait until you know why.”

Given how massive various previous installments in the series are, Boyega’s comments promise something quite spectacular, leaving it up to fans to speculate about what he could be hinting at.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only instance of someone connected to the production teasing that the scale of the film was unlike anything previously seen in the saga.

Last week on Reddit, someone claiming to be close to the production revealed details about the film.

While the original thread providing details has since been deleted, Star Wars News Net highlighted the pertinent information. The site noted that the original thread explained that “the scale of the film is incredibly large, even by Star Wars standards, and fans will be surprised.” The thread also highlighted two encounters with crew members, one who liked Star Wars: The Last Jedi and one who did not, with the source claiming that both parties were equally impressed by how the production was coming along.

The original comments were visible online for less than a day before they were deleted, seemingly by the source themselves. Specific details about the plot hadn’t been revealed, yet it’s understandable that someone would be caught up in sharing excitement about the endeavor before realizing they could be putting their career in jeopardy.

With the film poised to be the conclusion to the entire Skywalker Saga, there are sure to be riveting special effects sequences rivaled only by an emotional intensity of seeing the series end after 40 years.

Star Wars: Episode IX will land in theaters this December.

What do you think of Boyega's remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!