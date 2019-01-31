‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Set Photos Tease Snowy Planet

The Star Wars saga not only regularly features desert planets, but has depicted locations covered in snow multiple times, whether it be Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back or Starkiller Base in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. New photos from the set of Star Wars: Episode IX feature another snowy locale, though architectural features rule out those familiar settings returning for the new film.

Over on Instagram, Luke Griffin posted the above photos from the production, pointing out that the set was being dressed with snow while one building was being struck, as the production was coming to a close. Given that Hoth was relatively desolate, the trees in the photos likely rule out a return to that planet. The forest does resemble the setting of the showdown between Kylo, Rey, and Finn in The Force Awakens, yet the destruction of Starkiller Base in that film’s finale would likely rule out this location as well.

While it is possible that the scenery was recreated for a flashback scene on Starkiller Base, the white building in the above photos wasn’t previously featured, hinting that the upcoming film would be visiting an all-new location.

Earlier this month, a report emerged regarding Episode IX filming at the Cardington Air Sheds, which could confirm the new film would return to Yavin, previously featured in Star Wars: A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Trevor Monk, a Star Wars fan who lives near the Cardington Air Sheds, shared an update with Star Wars News Net that the film’s logo was spotted outside one of the sheds.

“Someone posted that horses were in stables outside Shed 2 last week and the week before. I just had confirmation Star Wars is in Shed 2 now,” Monk confirmed. “Filming what?? I have no idea but there is no external set so I doubt it is Yavin. Time will tell.”

Star Wars isn’t the only massive production to film at the location, with recent productions like Mowgli and Dumbo filming sequences there, though the history of Lucasfilm using the location to create Yavin will immediately spark speculation that the film will feature scenes at the former Rebel base.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Episode IX, which hits theaters this December.

What do you make of these new photos?