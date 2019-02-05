‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Star Anthony Daniels Teases Possible Title Reveal

Fans have been speculating about when we will learn the title of Star Wars: Episode IX and Anthony Daniels might have given us our best hint yet. While he remained vague about what details are soon to be revealed, he teased “something amazing” was coming and to “stay tuned.”

The actor tweeted, “How strange. I am receiving images of something amazing coming towards us – travelling over decades through space and time – reaching out to all humans on this planet with its message. What could it be? Should I be afraid? Should you? Stay tuned.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The intentionally cryptic message could be interpreted in a number of ways, with the actor’s words possibly implying we could be receiving a teaser poster, a title, photos, or even actual footage of the upcoming Episode IX. However, the ambiguity of his message could also be hinting at something unrelated to Episode IX, as we are only months away from Star Wars Celebration, in addition to potential unannounced Lucasfilm projects.

The title of Star Wars: The Force Awakens was revealed 14 months before the film’s release and Star Wars: The Last Jedi was announced the January ahead of the film’s December release. In that regard, the title reveal is overdue, yet, as Disney may have learned with its marketing campaign for Avengers: Endgame, fans will talk about the anticipated film just as much when there is no new information revealed.

Making it feel more likely that we’ll get concrete information about the film is that, while other films debuted new footage during the Super Bowl, the power of the Star Wars brand doesn’t need such a popular TV event to dominate the news cycle, as the reveal of anything Episode IX related will likely dominate the movie news of whatever day it is released.

Of the many iconic performers in the Star Wars saga, Daniels is the only one to have appeared not only in all of the films in the Skywalker Saga, but also have cameos in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story. The actor recently confirmed that he had wrapped shooting Episode IX, yet, without knowing what plans Lucasfilm had for the franchise’s future, we won’t rule out seeing him play C-3PO in another spinoff film.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Episode IX, which lands in theaters this December.

Do you think Daniels is confirming a title reveal in the near future? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!