‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Teaser Trailer Release Date Possibly Revealed

Filming for Star Wars: Episode IX doesn’t begin until this summer, though a recent announcement from Lucasfilm may have inadvertently confirmed an important date for fans. Next year’s Star Wars Celebration will be held from April 11th to April 15th, which will likely see the debut of the first teaser for Episode IX.

The first teaser for The Force Awakens debuted more than a year ahead of its release date, with the second teaser debuting at Celebration Anaheim in April 2015 ahead of its December release. The first teaser for Rogue One debuted on April 7, 2016 while a featurette debuted that June ahead of its December release. In April of 2017, Celebration Orlando debuted the teaser for The Last Jedi ahead of its December release.

While it feels like a certainty that the first Episode IX teaser will debut at the event, Lucasfilm has varied which day of the event they debut the footage. The Force Awakens debuted a teaser during the first panel of the first day, Rogue One debuted a teaser on the final day, while The Last Jedi debuted a teaser on its second day.

The anticipation for the final chapter in the sequel trilogy will likely see the teaser debut earlier during the festivities than later, though with this Celebration lasting one day longer than previous years, it’s possible that more footage of a currently unannounced project could debut before the event winds down.

Little is known about the upcoming film, with only a few details emerging from various members of the cast and crew. John Boyega, for example, teased that we’d see a longer gap in time between the end of the last movie and the start of the new film, requiring his hair to be longer.

“I can’t wait to start shooting the next and final leg of the franchise,” Boyega shared with Yahoo! Finance. “The first step is growing out my hair, so you can wait for the trailer to see why.”

Some fans were disappointed that Finn and Rey were separated throughout most of The Last Jedi, yet Boyega teased that the duo will share many more scenes together in Episode IX.

“I haven’t read the script for Episode IX. But Daisy did shoot me a text saying, ‘Oh my gosh, I just heard from J.J. [Abrams], and we’re back together.’ That’s what I’m really excited about, is Finn and Rey back together again,” said Boyega, as reported by /Film.

Stay tuned for details about Episode IX, which hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

Do you think we’ll have to wait until next April for the first Episode IX teaser? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!