Star Wars: Ewan McGregor, C-3PO, and R2-D2 Star in New Volkswagen Promo

Obi-Wan Kenobi is premiering on Disney+ next week, but the streaming site isn't the only place you can spot Ewan Mcgregor alongside some of your favorite Star Wars characters. The star has been busy with the show's press tour, which sees him teaming up with Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader). McGregor is also starring in a new Volkswagen ad that features the beloved droids, C-3PO and R2-D2.

"Just like @ObiWanKenobi the ID. Buzz EV is out of this world. #VWIDBuzz #ObiWanKenobi starts streaming May 27 on @DisneyPlus," @VW tweeted. You can check out the ad below:

Earlier this year, McGregor spoke to Forbes and teased flashback scenes between Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker.

"I think it's no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again," McGregor shared. "I'm not going to give away anything else about the storyline, only I think it's really going to satisfy Star Wars fans. I always felt there was a story between Episode III where I finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The [Obi-Wan Kenobi series] writers and [director Deborah Chow] and I and everyone, I think we crafted or they crafted a very fine storyline. I think people are going to like it."

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi's cast features the return of Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Star Wars newcomers include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Chow, who directed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is set to direct the entire series, which will take place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars.

"They were not seemingly well received," McGregor explained of the prequels in the recent press conference. "There was no social media there was no direct avenue to the fans at the time. The fans were kids. When the first film came out [in 1977] ... I was 6 or 7 when it came out. I'll never forget that feeling and how my relationship with Star Wars, all those original first three films, that's one of the crazy things about being in Star Wars at all ... Once those kids who were my age when the prequels came grew up a bit and I was able to meet them, I started hearing that people really liked them and they started to understand why I thought people didn't like them when they came out ... It's nice to be here."

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27th.