Star Wars Fans Are Convinced Ewan McGregor Is Getting Ready for Obi-Wan After Golden Globes Appearance

It’s unclear exactly when the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor as the titular character will hit Disney+, but after seeing the actor at tonight’s Golden Globes awards ceremony in Beverly Hills tonight fans think he’s already getting ready for the role. The actor, who presented an award alongside his Birds of Prey co-star Margot Robbie, was sporting a longer-than-usual ‘do, a look very similar to the hairstyle he rocked as Obi-Wan in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. And fans are losing it.

Soon after McGregor appeared onstage to present, fans flocked to social media to comment about his hair, noting just how much McGregor’s current hair resembled Obi-Wan’s. This naturally led to speculation that the actor is preparing to start filming for the series, which as of this writing doesn’t have a release date or much other information available.

What we do know about the series is that it’s set to examine Obi-Wan’s grief following the destruction of the Jedi Order in Revenge of the Sith.

“The storyline sits between Episode III and Episode IV,” McGregor told Men’s Health. In the time since we last saw McGregor’s Obi-Wan, “the Jedi Order was falling apart. It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him — Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It’s quite something to get over.”

While McGregor is still sworn to secrecy despite the series’ official announcement by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy during Disney’s D23 Expo in August — “I’m not allowed to tell you anything about it,” he said — McGregor did reveal his series will be comprised of six hour-long episodes.

The series also gives the actor the opportunity to step back into the role originated by Alec Guinness in George Lucas’ original Star Wars in 1977, with McGregor now closer in age to Guinness’ Obi-Wan.

“The most satisfying thing about those films, other than some of the fight sequences — which were amazing to do — was the study of Alec Guinness and trying to be believably him as a younger man. As an acting challenge, that was the most satisfying thing about those movies,” McGregor said of Lucas’ prequel trilogy when promoting Doctor Sleep on Conan. “And so now, that’s the same, except I’m just closer to the age he was when he played that film. So it’ll be interesting to play him now. And also, it being post — plot wise, [after] the three films that I made already — it’s after that, obviously. So there’s a bit of story, plot there.”

Read on for fan reactions to McGregor’s “Obi-Wan” hair at the Golden Globes below.

