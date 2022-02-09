Star Wars: Is Obi-Wan Holding His Own Lightsaber in New Poster?

It was announced today that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be premiering on Disney+ on May 25th, which means Ewan McGregor will be seen playing beloved the Jedi for the first time in almost exactly 17 years. News of the release date also came with a poster, and some eagle-eyed Star Wars fans are noticing that Obi-Wan might not be carrying his own lightsaber, but rather Anakin Skywalker’s.

Of course, Obi-Wan took Anakin’s lightsaber at the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith after he beat him on Mustafar. Years later, he would give the lightsaber to Luke Skywalker, a moment that was featured in the original Star Wars. Since we know the saber is in Obi-Wan’s possession, there’s a good chance that’s what shown on the poster. Take a closer look in the tweet below:

Obi-Wan Kenobi won’t just feature the return of McGregor. Hayden Christensen will also be returning to play Darth Vader. This week, McGregor spoke to Forbes and teased flashback scenes between Obi-Wan and Anakin.

“I think it’s no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again,” McGregor shared. “I’m not going to give away anything else about the storyline, only I think it’s really going to satisfy Star Wars fans. I always felt there was a story between Episode III where I finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The [Obi-Wan Kenobi series] writers and [director Deborah Chow] and I and everyone, I think we crafted or they crafted a very fine storyline. I think people are going to like it.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s cast also includes the return of Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Star Wars newcomers include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Chow, who directed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is set to direct the entire series, which will take place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars.

