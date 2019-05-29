Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Are Sharing Their Three Favorite Characters with Trending Hashtag

We may have many months to go until the next Star Wars film hits theaters, but that’s not […]

By

We may have many months to go until the next Star Wars film hits theaters, but that’s not stopping fans from keeping the franchise a hot topic on Twitter. Earlier today, Gail Simone, the comics author best known for her work on Birds of Prey, Batgirl, Wonder Woman, Deadpool, and more, took to Twitter to ask fans who their three favorite Star Wars characters were. Many people have replied, making #3FaveStarWars one of today’s trending topics.

Many fan answers varied from the movies to the animated shows and from popular to obscure characters. Some people found the answer to be easy while others had trouble narrowing it down to only three options. Here are some of the best replies to Simone’s question of the day…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Impossible Choice

“Literally Every Other Character”

When Cute Prevails

Same Man, Different Versions

Can’t Forget The Honorable Mention

Ties Are Welcome

Dark Side All Day

Ladies Loving Ladies

#MakeSolo2Happen

We Love Jokes

Never Forget The OGs

Who are your three favorite Star Wars characters? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts