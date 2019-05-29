Star Wars Fans Are Sharing Their Three Favorite Characters with Trending Hashtag

We may have many months to go until the next Star Wars film hits theaters, but that’s not stopping fans from keeping the franchise a hot topic on Twitter. Earlier today, Gail Simone, the comics author best known for her work on Birds of Prey, Batgirl, Wonder Woman, Deadpool, and more, took to Twitter to ask fans who their three favorite Star Wars characters were. Many people have replied, making #3FaveStarWars one of today’s trending topics.
Okay.
Pick your three favorite Star Wars characters. No qualifiers, any medium. They don’t have to be the best or most important. Just your three favorites.
Please use hashtag#3FaveStarWars— GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) May 29, 2019
Many fan answers varied from the movies to the animated shows and from popular to obscure characters. Some people found the answer to be easy while others had trouble narrowing it down to only three options. Here are some of the best replies to Simone’s question of the day…
Impossible Choice
the #3FaveStarWars challenge is almost impossible??? but if i HAD to pick 3… pic.twitter.com/x1bZ07VQPQ— caro ramsey (@caroramsey) May 29, 2019
“Literally Every Other Character”
Leia— Matt Martin (@missingwords) May 29, 2019
Aphra
Literally every other character.#3FaveStarWars https://t.co/OHjDCElTgd
When Cute Prevails
I really like Porg, but I also really like Porg. Although I really like Porg and Porg, I think Porg is my all time favorite. #3FaveStarWars pic.twitter.com/fk3Dcdj4hV— Nathaniel ♥ (@CrystalNarwhal) May 29, 2019
Same Man, Different Versions
#3FaveStarWars— MattTheBat (@Matt_The_Batt) May 29, 2019
Easy…
1. Movie Obi-Wan
2. Clone Wars Obi-Wan
3. Lego Obi-Wan pic.twitter.com/jmEWAd0ouz
Can’t Forget The Honorable Mention
My #3FaveStarWars characters:— iamkoold (@iamfoolykoolyd) May 29, 2019
1. Darth Vader
2. R2-D2
3. Rey
Honorable Mention: Cassian Andor pic.twitter.com/qUSgknangz
Ties Are Welcome
#3FaveStarWars is trending and I figured I might as well join the party. My three favorite #StarWars characters are:— Annlyel James (@annlyeljames) May 29, 2019
1: Kylo Ren and Rey (I can’t top one over the other.)
2. Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker (once again, I got a tie.)
3. Obi-Wan Kenobi.@futureotforce #movies #reylo pic.twitter.com/V0SJMTPhJo
Dark Side All Day
oh yeah this is happening! #3FaveStarWars pic.twitter.com/dzlGBsHmw3— kell 🍿 (@funnylooknfella) May 29, 2019
Ladies Loving Ladies
#3FaveStarWars ??? can you tell I’m gay pic.twitter.com/KSfAxriPiE— louise ♛ (@dinraaIs) May 29, 2019
#MakeSolo2Happen
#3FaveStarWars— James Brophy (@jamesfbrophy) May 29, 2019
I’d love to see more of…
Hera Syndulla
L337
Qi’ra#MakeSolo2Happen #StarWars pic.twitter.com/px0hjKbTiv
We Love Jokes
Tape Dispenser C-3PO, Sassy Chewbacca, and Hulkbuster R2-D2 #3FaveStarWars pic.twitter.com/Nn0pp15NkG— Titus (@PatrickTitus) May 29, 2019
Never Forget The OGs
#3favestarwars— 𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 (@leiacarrie) May 29, 2019
we been knew but anyway pic.twitter.com/k1WeQlvb25
Who are your three favorite Star Wars characters? Tell us in the comments!
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.