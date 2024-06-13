Star Wars Filmmaker Dave Filoni Addresses Possibility of R-Rated Stories

Dave Filoni is currently one of the most important names in Star Wars. In addition to showrunning shows such as Star Wars: Ahsoka, he is also the Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm. Filoni recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast alongside Star Wars actors Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), and he teased his upcoming projects and answered some interesting questions about the franchise. During the long-form interview, Filoni addressed the possibility of Rated-R Star Wars projects in the future. The question comes about a month before the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first R-rated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, is set to hit theaters.

"I think that it encompasses all types of styles, and the creatives of these particular stories driving it is kind of the most important thing, and they should do something that's within their comfort zone," Filoni shared. "Otherwise, just imagine that everyone's gonna come and pretend that they're George Lucas, and they're not."

"I learned from George Lucas – I'm certainly not the same as George Lucas when it comes from making movies, George is a one-of-a-kind, generational talent ... And that's OK because there are principles about choices, and being a good person, and getting over your fears, and those are timeless no matter what style you're talking about," he continued.

While it's hard to imagine an R-rated Star Wars project, it sounds like Filoni is open to it if the right idea comes along.

What Is The Next Star Wars Movie?

The Mandalorian and Grogu was recently announced, and it is expected to follow the ongoing adventures of Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and his ward, Grogu. The project is set to be directed by The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau and produced by Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau shared in a statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, added.

If you're craving new Star Wars content, Star Wars: The Acolyte is releasing new episodes every Wednesday on Dinsey+. Stay tuned for more updates about the franchise.